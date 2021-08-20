Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists He 'cannot Force' Manchester United Players To Get Vaccinated

Even though several players from the Premier League tested positive for COVID in the past few weeks, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that players cannot be forced to get double-vaccinated. However, Solskjaer insisted it was important to encourage everyone to get the doses and acknowledged that he was double-vaccinated himself. The Manchester United manager was asked such questions after Arsenal had four players get the virus last week, while Chelsea's Christian Pulisic became the latest to fall prey to the virus.

OGS says players cannot be forced for vaccine

After revealing that some Manchester United players are uncertain about receiving the vaccination, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he must encourage them to receive both doses, but cannot force any of them to do so against their will. The Red Devils manager was asked this question primarily because a COVID scare took place at the club in pre-season. A friendly against Preston was cancelled after nine players reportedly tested positive for the virus. However, the Norwegian boss insisted that the scare took place due to errors with the testing kit.

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League match vs Southampton on Sunday, August 22, Solkjaer addressing his pre-match press conference, "They're not all double jabbed, no. I am, put it that way. I encourage the lads to take the vaccination, but we can't force anyone to do that. We're still wanting everyone to be double-jabbed, and it's up to them, and it's still possible to take them."

Dean Henderson bore the brunt of COVID

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson faced the worst of COVID-19 as he is still feeling some after-effects despite being diagnosed with the disease in July. However, despite Henderson's health, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that his keeper can return to the first-team action soon. While addressing concerns about Henderson's health, the Manchester United boss said, "You hear people, fewer fit people than footballers have it and no symptoms and footballers get prolonged side-effects and tiredness."

He added, "It's a scary disease and virus, so we need to be careful. Dean was tired after training, and we needed to check him. Now he feels much better and passed the tests, and he’s training. He's building himself up again because he’s lost a few weeks. He's working hard on the grass. Not in full-team training yet, but it won’t be long (before he returns)."

