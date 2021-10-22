Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Opens Up On Who Is Best Among Cristiano Ronaldo & Mohamed Salah

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his thoughts on who among Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah is currently the best footballer in the world. Ronaldo and Salah will lock horns during the Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 clash on October 24 at the Old Trafford stadium. Meanwhile, praising Salah during the pre-match press conference on Friday, Solskjaer admitted that he will always back Cristiano Ronaldo.

On being asked in the press conference about his thoughts on fans terming Salah as the best footballer in the world with respect to his current form, Solskjaer replied, “I'll always back Cristiano in any competition. He's unique. His goalscoring record is incredible and he just keeps on scoring”. Talking about Salah, Solskjaer praised the Liverpool striker and went on to say that Salah is currently on fire. He further added that looking at some of the goals that he has scored lately, United will have to be at their best defending against Salah.

Players like this don't come around very often: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Mohamed Salah

Solskjaer praised Salah in the press conference and said, ”You know, players like this don't come around very often and we have to enjoy them from afar, not on Sunday, that's too close for me. We have to do a good job, not just against him”. In the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season, Salah finds himself ahead of Ronaldo in terms of goals scored, as he has a total of seven goals to his name while playing for Liverpool in eight matches. On the other hand, Ronaldo after joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window earlier this year has scored three Premier League goals in five matches.

While playing for Liverpool across Premier League and UEFA Champion League in the 2021-22 season, Salah has scored 12 goals in total from 11 appearances. He has scored five goals in three Champion League matches. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored three goals in three Champion League goals and has a total of six goals in nine matches for the United. Both players will be the X-factors for their respective teams during Sunday’s face-off at Old Trafford.

(Image: AP)