Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Signs New Contract At Manchester United At Least Till The End Of 2024

On Saturday, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2024. The announcement comes a day after the Red Devils confirmed the £72.9 million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract until 2026, with the option of another year. Solskjaer took over as United's caretaking manager in 2018 following the departure of Jose Mourinho. The Norwegian was appointed to the role permanently in March 2019 when he signed a three-year contract after his side won a stunning 14 games out of the 19 games he was in charge.

Manchester United extend Ole Gunnar Solskaer's contract to 2024

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract at Manchester United will see him at the club at least till the end of 2024 with an option for a further year. Speaking of the contract, United's executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward, said, "Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch. The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead.

Woodward further went on to praise Solskjaer for the young talent the Norwegian boss has introduced at Old Trafford. "What is especially pleasing is the way this progress has been achieved with a blend of young, homegrown talent and top-class recruits, playing attacking football in the best traditions of Manchester United. We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction," added Woodward.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to sign a new Manchester United contract

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed his excitement to sign a new contract with his boyhood club Manchester United. The Norwegian boss said, "Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract. It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success."

"I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started."



Solskjaer was quick to praise the team's efforts under his leadership as he mentioned the team's goals for the future. "I have a fantastic coaching team around me, and we are all ready to take that next step on our journey. Manchester United wants to be winning the biggest and best trophies and that’s what we are all striving for. We have improved, both on and off the pitch, and that will continue over the coming seasons. I can’t wait to get out in front of a packed Old Trafford and get this campaign started," concluded Solskjaer.