Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Treading Thin Ice In Manchester United's 'do Or Die' Match With Spurs

Manchester United will clash with Tottenham Hotspur in one of the really hyped-up encounters of the Premier League on Saturday, 30 October at 10:00 PM IST. There is much more to this contest than just two top clubs fighting to climb the table. Both sets of fans will be eager for their clubs to go for the kill but Manchester United's fans will be keener of the two given the outcome of the match is reportedly related to the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Manchester United started well in the transfer market with the much-awaited arrivals of Jadon Sancho and a world-class CB, Raphael Varane. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival acted as a cherry on top of the cake. The Old Trafford side was looking well set to explode and stamp its authority on the league table. The victory against Newcastle United on Ronaldo's homecoming rolled back the years to Sir Alex Ferguson's era especially after the former scored two vital goals. Little did anyone know that things will go only downhill from there.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's precarious position at Manchester United

Calls for Ole's sack have never been louder before as a string of poor performance has dampened Manchester United's prospects of winning big this season. The 0-5 mauling against the Scousers was being considered as the final nail in the coffin for Solskjaer by many but reportedly he still enjoys the confidence of the board and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The rumour mill is always hot as far as Manchester United dressing room is concerned. The latest among many being divided support in the squad for the manager. Addressing the media ahead of the Spurs clash, Ole acknowledged that it has been a difficult week after a heavy defeat against Liverpool but the team is coping well. He showed confidence in the team's spirit to bounce back from a tough situation, even comparing the lot to boxer Tyson Fury.

There has been a lot of talk about the progress under Ole being "slow" and not up to the mark. The tactics and player management have been at the centre of it. Limited support from the board in the transfer market compared to other rival clubs also is an outside factor. The Spurs clash will have a lot more banking on it than just a potential place for United in the top 4 of the league table and it most certainly can be Ole's job.

Manchester United's roller-coaster Season

The first glimpse of what was to follow appeared in United's UEFA Champions League group stage match against Swiss Club Young Boys. Going 2-1 down to a relatively lesser-known club from Switzerland in the final minutes of the match was seen as a small stumble in an otherwise good looking season. Things started to look coming back on track with a 1-2 win against West Ham in the league but an EFL Cup third-round loss to the Hammers stopped the momentum. The problems became more evident after Aston Villa won their first-ever league game against United at Old Trafford since 2009. Bruno Fernandes' rare penalty miss in the match put more fuel to the already growing fire. The wins against Europa League holders Villareal and Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League came only after coming back from conceding early. No such fairytale was scripted in the league against Everton, Leicester City and especially arch-rival Liverpool.

United currently sit at seventh in the league table with 14 points and are leading Group F in the Champions League. The Red Devils will look to bounce back against Spurs and set things rolling at least in the Premier League with contests against the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are lined up in the next four fixtures. As far as Champions League is concerned, United face Atalanta next on Wednesday, 3 November at 1:30 AM IST.



