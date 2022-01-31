Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Watches Daughter Make History For Manchester United Vs Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been out of a job ever since getting sacked by Manchester United. However, the former manager of the Red Devils was back onto the ground not for managing any team but to watch his daughter Karna Solskjaer in action for Manchester United Women's team. Karna entered the pitch with three minutes to go in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Bridgewater United at Fairfax Park. Karna was given her first opportunity in the women's first team after scoring for the youth academy in the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match in which Manchester United registered 5-0 win last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches daughter Karna Solskjaer score goal

Both Ole and Karna Solskjaer became the first-ever father-daughter duo to play for Manchester United, with Karna following in her dad’s footsteps as a centre forward. According to a report by talksport.com Karna Solskjaer, who was born in 2003, joined United in 2019 when her father Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was managing the men’s team and has progressed rapidly through the ranks. The forward has scored 13 goals in 12 matches for United Women’s U21 side this season, moving up to the U23s and now the first team.

Manchester United performance against Aston Villa

Manchester United raced into an early two-goal lead in the WSL encounter, courtesy of Ella Toone's opener and captain Katie Zelem's penalty in front of the home crowd. The first goal came after Ladd played the ball into the path of Vilde Boe Risa who provide the assist to Toone to open the scoring. United extended the lead five minutes later with Ladd being brought down inside the box by Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Katie Zelem converted the penalty to take lead.

Manchester United WOmen raced to 3-0 lead early in the second half when Russo won the ball high up the pitch before setting up Staniforth who made no mistake with a curled finish into the net. Kirsty Hanson who came off the bench made an impact immediately as she managed to get the cross to fellow substitute Thomas who guide the ball into empty net. United made it five with just over 10 minutes left to play. Toone, who opened the scoring, completed it too, firing a first-time drive past the goalkeeper after the ball had broken to her inside the box.