Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Role Needs To Be 'readjusted' According To UFC Star Conor McGregor

Manchester United were on the wrong side of a 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Reds looked like a team on a mission as they tore apart United's defence attack after attack. The pressure on United's boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær is at an all-time high. According to Red Devils fan and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Solskjaer's role at the club needs to be 'readjusted' and someone with more 'command' needs to be brought in.

"The issue at United is it’s just bunch of youngfellas talking to each other", Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter. "Peers. You need someone above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his roles need rearranged. My opinion", he added.

Someone then wrote "Ole Out!" and the UFC superstar responded by Tweeting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should stay and not be sacked but reiterated that his role needs to be changed.

"Never Ole out you silly fool. Ole is forever United! His role simply needs to be readjusted, and again, someone above the group chat needs to be brought in. Someone to command the young squad. God bless", replied Conor McGregor.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Recap

Manchester United was down 2-0 by the 13th minute, courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Around the 38th minute, Mohamed Salah was on hand to score and put the Reds 3-0 up and 12 minutes later, he scored again. Just five minutes into the second half, the Egyptian winger scored his 11th goal of the Premie League season and completed his hattrick to make it 5-0 on the night. Paul Pogba was shown a direct red card in the 60th minute to add to United's woes. They were dominated in all the areas of the pitch with Liverpool controlling 64 percent of possession and significantly had more shots than their rivals, United. The Red Devils were pulled back seven times for offside where Liverpool did not break the line even once.

(Image: AP)