Ole Solskjaer's Daughter Karna Is A Star In Making At Manchester United; Check Details

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had an exceptional club career while playing for Manchester United during his playing days. The striker accomplished many accolades as a player and was tipped to turn around Manchester United's fortune as manager after Jose Mourinho sacking. Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment as manager, Manchester United has been a different side altogether playing an attacking brand of football and also looking to challenge for various titles under Solskjaer. If one Solskjaer is trying to bring back United's glory days, there is a younger Solskjaer who is slowly becoming a star to watch out for in the future.

Who is Karna Solskjaer?

The other Solskjaer scoring goals for Manchester United on the field is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer daughter Karna Solskjaer. This name might not be familiar now, but the daughter of the Red Devils manager is scoring goals for fun for Manchester United women's U21 team. Recently, the 18-year-old scored four goals with Manchester United's women U21 side defeated Bristol City 7-1. Karna Solskjaer is the second child of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his wife Silje Solskjær and their only daughter. Karna Solskjaer joined Manchester United in 2019 after playing for local sides in Norway while her father was in charge of the Norwegian club, Molde.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer family

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Silje Solskjaer tied the knot in 2004. The couple met in 1992 in Kristiansund, Norway, where Ole played his football for local club Clausenengen. Silje was also a football player but seemingly stopped playing professionally in the early 2000s. Aport from Karna Solskjaer, the couple has two more children elder son Noah Solskjær who's a professional footballer and plies his trade with Kristiansund as a midfielder while there is not much information about younger son Elijah Solskjær.

Manchester United extend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract to 2024

A couple of months back Manchester United extended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract which will see him at the club at least till the end of 2024 with an option for a further year. Speaking of the contract, United's executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward, said, "Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch. The results of that have become increasingly visible over the past two seasons and we are all looking forward to seeing this exciting team develop further in the years ahead".

Image: AP