The Ukrainian football team suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Wales in the FIFA World Cup playoff as Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own goal while attempting to clear a free-kick from Gareth Bale. Following the drubbing, some heartbreaking scenes were witnessed in the Ukraine camp.

The match was crucial for the Ukrainian football team as their country is still in the midst of a war with neighbouring Russia. With that in mind, Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko delivered an emotional message to their fans, asking them to stay strong.

Ukraine vs Wales: Oleksandr Zinchenko gives message to fans

While speaking after the heartbreaking defeat with Sky Sports, Oleksandr Zinchenko tried to control his emotions when he said, "Every one of us gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch. In general, I don't think we deserved to lose, but that's football, it happens. Football is about emotions, we can bring some great emotions to our fans, but unfortunately today we didn't get the result we wanted."

He then went on to deliver a strong message to stop war all around the world by adding, "Everyone needs to continue to fight, as footballers we need to represent our country as best we can. Everyone needs to live in peace and we need to stop the war altogether. Today it's Ukraine, but who knows tomorrow? We need to stay together."

As Russians continued to invade key cities in their homeland, the Ukrainians put up the best fight they could as they only suffered a narrow defeat to Wales. Because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the players had to train outside their country for the World Cup qualifiers. As a result, they had very little match practice, and despite that, they put up a spirited effort only to fall short by fine margins.

On the other hand, for Wales, there were contrasting emotions as they reached their first FIFA World Cup finals in 1958. After the win, Wales captain Gareth Bale told Sky Sports, "The result is the greatest result in the history of Welsh football. We're ecstatic - we're going to a World Cup. I'm speechless. We're so happy. We did it for all our amazing fans and words can't describe how I'm feeling at the moment."