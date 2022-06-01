Oleksandr Zinchenko Tears Up Ahead Of WC Playoff, 'wants To Win' For Suffering Ukrainians

Ukrainian footballer and Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko fought back tears while trying to explain his feelings about representing his national team, which is vying for a spot in the FIFA World Cup, amid war situation in his country. Ukraine are due to face Scotland on Wednesday night at the Hampden Park in Glasgow in a match that was originally scheduled to be held in March. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February prompted the game to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine are now only two games away from playing at the prestigious Qatar 2022, as they will face Wales on Sunday in the decisive World Cup playoff if they defeat Scotland on Wednesday. As reported by AP, the Manchester City defender mentioned his side could 100% feel the support of their countrymen for a FIFA World Cup berth.

'Want to give incredible emotions to the Ukrainian people': Oleksandr Zinchenko

It is noteworthy that Zinchenko made headlines for his heart-touching gesture of draping the Premier League 2021-22 trophy with the Ukrainian national flag after City won the coveted Premier League title. Speaking at a news conference, Zinchenko said, “We want to give incredible emotions to the Ukrainian people because Ukrainians deserve it so much at this very moment. Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days.”

The teary-eyed 25-year-old went on to put football in perspective by adding that his countrymen want the war to stop and those who will watch the World Cup playoff at home would certainly contribute to the cause. “I’m pretty sure that all Ukraine who has this opportunity is going to watch us, and we are going to feel this support 100 percent,” he said.

Zinchenko and nine other members of the 26-man squad have continued to play club football outside Ukraine since the horrific war began in mid-February. On the other hand, the home-based players, last played a competitive game in December last year, before the national league paused for a mid-winter break and never resumed.

Coach on 'difficult task' to prepare team for Scotland vs Ukraine play-off?

Shedding his feelings about the crucial Scotland vs Ukraine playoff fixture, Ukrainian coach Oleksandr Petrakov said, “Clearly it’s a very difficult task to prepare your team for the game when every single player is thinking about mothers, fathers, close relatives, family back home in Ukraine. We use all sorts of methods, even jokes. We motivate people in a light manner. But clearly every player understands how huge the task is.”

The match was shifted to June after officials from Scotland and Wales gave their consent to FIFA to postpone the World Cup playoff. This allowed Ukraine train with a few extra months in hand to prepare to field a side. Ukraine last played the World Cup in 2006, where they reached the quarterfinal, while Wales have waited 64 years to play the tournament, alongside Scotland, who last went to the World Cup 24 years ago.

