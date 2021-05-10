Oli McBurnie Video Does Rounds As Sheffield United Player Allegedly "Punches, Kicks Man"

A recent Oli McBurnie video has gone viral on social media where the Sheffield United star appears to have been involved in a fight with a young Sheffield Wednesday fan on the street. The Oli McBurnie fight video is being shared across on Twitter with the 25-second clip displaying the Scotland international's antics. Notably, McBurnie is currently sidelined due to injury.

In the Oli McBurnie video, the attacker who appears to be the Sheffield United player is seen responding to a person who called him out on a street. Later, the attacker is suddenly seen running towards the person who called him out. The attacker, who appears to be Oliver McBurnie, is then seen kneeing and repeatedly punching the person before stamping on the person's phone.

Despite falling to the ground and being stamped on, the phone continued to record the whole incident which led to the viral clip being saved and circulated across social media. There has been no clear idea and reason as to how and why the events transpired.

This has not been the first time that Oli McBurnie has come under severe criticism as the Scotland international had earlier been warned by the FA after he was pictured making an obscene gesture towards Cardiff fans in 2020. The 24-year-old attacker was also fined £28,500 for drunk driving last July which also banned the Sheffield star from driving for 16 months.

Sheffield United on Oli McBurnie video

Amid the chaos, Sheffield United have shared information on the incident with the club set to investigate the video in which their striker Oli McBurnie appears to have allegedly attacked a man. The club released a statement on Monday morning which read, “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”

What happened to Oli McBurnie

The 24-year-old striker has not been a part of the Blades' squad for over a month as his last appearance came during Sheffield's 0-3 loss against Arsenal back in April. Since then, the Scotland international suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. The seriousness of the foot fracture could also have a massive effect on his chances of playing and featuring for Scotland in the upcoming European Championship this summer as he races against time to be fit for the competition.