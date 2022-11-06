AC Milan claimed the second position in the Serie A 2022-23 points table with their 2-1 win against Spezia on Saturday night. French footballer Oliver Giroud starred for Milan with his winning goal in the 89th minute of the match. Giroud’s incredible goal became the biggest highlight of the match as he was sent off the field for removing his shirt during celebrations.

While Theo Hernandez opened the scoresheet of the match with a 21st-minute strike for Milan, Daniel Maldini’s goal in the 59th minute leveled the scores at 1-1. However, Giroud struck forward at the back post in the 89th minute and added aplomb to convert S Tonalu’s cross past Spezia goalkeeper Dragowski with an incredible left-footed volley to score the winning goal.

Oliver Giroud sent off after stunning volley

Forgetting that he was already shown a yellow card in the 83rd minute, Giroud removed his shirt while celebrating his goal and in turn was shown a second yellow. His face instantly went from joy to pain after he realized his mistake, which led to a red card. Here’s a look at Oliver Giroud’s incredible volley against Spezia on Saturday night.

‘In my head I am still a little kid! I had to celebrate’: Oliver Giroud

In an interview with Sky Italia after the match, Giroud revealed his feelings about the goal. “It was a good goal and a fine pass from Sandro, we wanted to win this match,” he said. The Frenchman further added that they now have a three points lead, but revealed his anger on being suspended. “I’ll feel better in an hour or so. I was furious with myself, but I tried to shut up. I did my job, I put the ball in the back of the net. Football is like that, with the adrenaline and joy of giving victory to my team, after a difficult game, in my head I am still a little kid! I had to celebrate,” the Frenchman told Sky Italia.

Giroud’s goal was the latest goal he has ever scored in the Italian Tier 1 competition. Prior to the Frenchman, the last Milan footballer to be sent off after scoring in the Serie A was Alessio Romagnoli against Sassuolo on November 28, 2021. However, it was an incredible match to witness in Serie A, as it featured several ups and downs at San Siro.