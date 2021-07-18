Last Updated:

Olivier Giroud Makes His Move To Italy From Chelsea, As AC Milan Confirm The Transfer

The French striker has made the move from Chelsea to AC Milan as the Rossoneri announced his arrival on a permanent transfer on Saturday, July 17.

Olivier Giroud

Image Credits: @acmilan - Twitter


Serie A club AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Olivier Giroud from the Champions League winners Chelsea on a permanent transfer on July 17. The club released a statement confirming his arrival and adding that he will take the number 9 jersey, "AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number 9 jersey."

Giroud had confirmed his departure from Chelsea on July 16, before his move to AC Milan had been announced, by writing a farewell note to the Chelsea faithful, "To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud said on Twitter. "I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League, and Champions League have been magnificent."

A very underrated striker

Giroud began his senior club career playing for hometown club Grenoble before he signed with Tours in 2008, aged 21. He was named Ligue 2 Player of the Year in 2010 after finishing as the league's top goalscorer. He was subsequently the subject of a then-club record association football transfer when he moved to Montpellier in a transfer worth €2 million, winning the club's first Ligue 1 title and finishing as league top goalscorer in 2012. He then joined Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups to help end Arsenal's nine-year trophy drought and is the club's eighteenth-highest all-time goalscorer. Giroud signed for crosstown rivals Chelsea in 2018 in a transfer worth £18 million (€20.7 million), winning the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Europa League, finishing as top goalscorer in the latter in 2019.

Giroud made his senior international debut for France in 2011 at age 25, and has since earned over 100 caps, including appearing in five major tournaments. He is his country's second-highest all-time goalscorer, receiving the Bronze Boot as joint second-highest goalscorer as France finished runner-up at UEFA Euro 2016. He later won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Milan, who finished second in Serie A last season, begin their 2021-22 league campaign away to Sampdoria on Aug. 22.

(Image Credits: @acmilan - Twitter)

