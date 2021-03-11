OLY Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Arsenal are back with some European action as they prepare to take a trip to Greece for their UEFA Europa Leauge round of 16 clash against Olympiacos on Thursday. The first leg of this round of 16 tie is set to be played at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki on March 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, March 12) according to IST. Let's have a look at OLY vs ARS Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

OLY vs ARS live: OLY vs ARS Dream11 match preview

Olympiacos started off their European football journey in the Champions League but failed to qualify for the knockout stage after finishing third which gave them an entry pass into the UEFA Europa League. The Greek outfit took on Dutch Champions PSV Eindhoven In the round of 32 and narrowly managed to overcome them by recording a 5-4 aggregate win at the end of both legs. Perdo Martines' men walk into the game after registering a comfortable 3-0 win over Lamia in their latest competitive outing. Olympiacos and Arsenal have a recent history as the Greek side knocked out the English outfit in the round of 32 last season in the Europa League and will be hoping to replicate a similar result this time around.

Arsenal, on the other hand, topped their UEFA Europa League group with great ease and walked into the round of 32 stages to take on Benfica. The London outfit played out a thrilling encounter against them in the second leg and managed to beat Benfica with a 4-3 aggregate. The Gunners will start the game brimming with confidence as the visitors are unbeaten in their last three outings. Mikel Arteta's men will be looking to get their revenge and will aim at pocketing crucial away goals before hosting the Greek outfit in the reverse leg.

OLY vs ARS Playing 11

Olympiacos- Jose Sa; Kenny Lala, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Yann M'vila, Oleg Reabciuk; Mady Camara, Andreas Bouchalakis; Mathieu Valbuena, Kostas Fortounis, Bruma, Youssef El Arabi

Arsenal- Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

OLY vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Bernd Leno

Defenders – Kenny Lala, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders - Bukayo Saka, Yann M'vila, Nicolas Pepe, Andreas Bouchalakis

Strikers - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Youssef El Arabi

OLY vs ARS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Andreas Bouchalakis

Vice-Captain- Youssef El Arabi or Nicolas Pepe

OLY vs ARS Match Prediction

We expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Olympiacos 1-1 Arsenal

Note: The above OLY vs ARS Dream11 prediction, OLY vs ARS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OLY vs ARS Dream11 Team and OLY vs ARS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.