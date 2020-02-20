OLY Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Details Of Europa League Clash

Olympiakos and Arsenal will face each other for their Round of 32 clash of UEFA Europa League 2019-20. Olympiakos are on the top spot of the Greek Super League with 18 wins in 24 games (Draws 6, Losses 0). Pedro Martins' side are maintaining an unbeaten run in the Greek top-tier league so far. Meanwhile, Arsenal are restructuring under their new manager Mikel Arteta. They bagged their first Premier League win against Newcastle after four consecutive draws in the league. Arsenal are unbeaten in 2020 and will look to build on that momentum.

OLY vs ARS Dream11 Preview

Olympiakos and Arsenal have faced each other 8 times and none of the ties ended in a draw. Both the sides have won 4 games each. This will be the ninth clash between Arsenal and Olympiakos. Arsenal have only faced Bayern Munich more times (12) than Olympiakos in all European competitions. Olympiakos have won just once in their last 11 knockout European competitions (D4, L6). Arsenal have qualified from 11 of their last 12 two-legged knockout ties.

The match is scheduled on February 21, 2020 at the Karaiskakis Stadium. Read more for OLY vs ARS Dream11 predictions and OLY vs ARS Dream11 squad.

OLY vs ARS Dream11 Prediction

OLY vs ARS Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

OLY vs ARS Dream11: Olympiakos full squad

José Sá, Bobby Allain, Konstantinos Tzolakis, Emre Mor, Rúben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Avraam Papadopoulos, Vasilis Torosidis, Pape Abou Cissé, Bruno Gaspar, Apostolos Martinis, Christos Liatsos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Konstantinos Fortounis, Guilherme, Youssef El Arabi, Omar Elabdellaoui, Bruno, Georgios Masouras, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Cafú, Mathieu Valbuena, Kristijan Belic, Giorgos Xenitidis, Georgios Fekkas, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Emiliano Bullari, Hillal Soudani, Mohamed Camara, Maximiliano Lovera, Alexandros Voilis, Georgios Marinos, Lazar Randelovic, Koka

OLY vs ARS Dream11: Arsenal full squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Pablo Marí, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Zech Medley, Bukayo Saka, Cédric Soares, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Robbie Burton, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.