Olympiacos Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch Europa League In India & Match Prediction

After a close-edged victory on aggregate against Benfica in the Europa League round of 32, Premier League outfit Arsenal will look to advance into the quarter-final when they take on Olympiacos. The match will be played on Thursday, March 11, 2021 (Friday according to IST). Here are the Olympiacos vs Arsenal live stream details and match prediction.

How to watch Europa League in India?

The Europa League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Olympiacos vs Arsenal live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Further details on how to watch Europa League in India are as follows:

Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Olympiacos vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Olympiacos took a massive 4-2 lead over PSV in the first leg of the previous round, only to lose 2-1 in the second leg. But the Greek outfit managed to book a berth in the round of 16 courtesy of a 4-5 lead on aggregate. On the other hand, Arsenal's first leg clash against Benfica ended in a 1-1 draw, but the Gunners took the utmost advantage of the home clash in the second leg to defeat Benfica 3-2.

Olympiacos vs Arsenal team news

Olympiacos have some major injury concerns ahead of the home clash on Thursday. Pedro Martins will have to cope in the absence of Avraam Papadopoulos, who is out due to a thigh injury. Marios Vrousai sits out on the sidelines due to a meniscus injury, while Ruben Semedo is yet to recover completely from a knee injury.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a relatively better and fit squad as the season approaches towards the business end. Except for Emile Smith-Rowe, all other players are available for the Spanish tactician. The midfielder misses out on the sidelines due to a minor hip injury.

Olympiacos vs Arsenal probable XIs

Olympiacos: Jose Sa, Kenny Lala, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ousseynou Ba, Oleg Reabciuk, Andreas Bouchalakis, Mohammed Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El Arabi, Bruma

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have fewer injury concerns and are in fine form recently. Hence, the Gunners are the clear favourites to win the game 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Arsenal Twitter