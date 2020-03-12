Olympiacos Vs Wolves Live Streaming Details, Team News And Europa League Match Preview

Olympiacos will host Wolves in the first leg of Europa League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash. Olympiacos will be riding high on momentum as they cruised past Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to proceed in the competition. As for Wolves, they dominated Espanyol in the Round of 32 clash.

Olympiacos vs Wolves: Europa League live updates

This will be the first meeting between Wolves and Olympiacos in any competition. Wolves have never faced a Greek side in any competition in their history. With a couple of games getting cancelled due to the major Coronavirus outbreak, UEFA have decided to give the Olympiacos vs Wolves game the green light.

Also Read | Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico

Olympiacos vs Wolves live streaming details

Competition: Europa League 2019-20 Date and Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020, (Friday morning 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Trolled By Journalist After Champions League Exit; Watch Video

Olympiacos vs Wolves live streaming: How to watch Olympiacos vs Wolves Europa League live

Viewers around India can tune into the Sony ESPN network to watch Olympiacos vs Wolves live stream. For viewers who want to watch the match online, they can use the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Also Read | James Rodriguez To Wolves? Premier League Side Set To Bid €80 Million For Real Madrid Star

Olympiacos vs Wolves team news

Olympiacos vs Wolves team news: Olympiacos full squad

José Sá, Bobby Allain, Konstantinos Tzolakis, Emre Mor, Rúben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Avraam Papadopoulos, Vasilis Torosidis, Pape Abou Cissé, Bruno Gaspar, Apostolos Martinis, Christos Liatsos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Konstantinos Fortounis, Guilherme, Youssef El Arabi, Omar Elabdellaoui, Bruno, Georgios Masouras, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Cafú, Mathieu Valbuena, Kristijan Belic, Giorgos Xenitidis, Georgios Fekkas, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Emiliano Bullari, Hillal Soudani, Mohamed Camara, Maximiliano Lovera, Alexandros Voilis, Georgios Marinos, Lazar Randelovic, Koka

Olympiacos vs Wolves team news: Wolves full squad

Andreas Söndergaard, Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Jesús Vallejo, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Bruno Jordão, Matthew Doherty, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, João Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Ryan Bennett, Raúl Jiménez, Patrick Cutrone, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taylor Perry, Adama Traoré

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans React In Fury After Loss Against Betis, Barcelona Back On Top In LaLiga