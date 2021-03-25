Oman Vs India Live Stream: How To Watch Oman Vs India Live, Prediction And Team News

The Indian national football team will look to make amends for the previous defeat in the World Cup qualifiers when they take on Oman in a friendly game. The match will be played on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Here are the Oman vs India live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Oman vs India live?

The Oman vs India channel in India is EuroSport. The Oman vs India live stream will be provided on Jio TV, while the live scores and major match developments will be available on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Oman vs India live:

Venue: Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai.

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 7.15 PM IST

Oman vs India prediction and preview

Just 1ï¸âƒ£ day to go before the #BlueTigers take to the pitch and go up against Oman ðŸ¯ðŸ‘Š#BackTheBlue ðŸ’™ #IndianFootball âš½ pic.twitter.com/tpVl45RCdW — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 24, 2021

The two sides had come up against each other in November 2019 in the second round of the World Cup Asian qualifiers. And the middle eastern country managed to make the most of the clash, clinching a close-edged victory over India. Muhsen Al-Ghassani scored the only goal of the match to help his side win the tie. The Indian national football team hasn't played a match since. Apart from the Oman clash, India will also take on the United Aran Emirates (UAE) in the international friendly four days later.

Oman vs India team news: Squad details

Oman: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Mazin Al Kasbi, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Khalid Al Buraiki, Saad Al Mukhaini Suhail, Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Nadir Awadh, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawahi, Imran Al Hadi, Ahmed Al Kaabi, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Harib Al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Mohammed Al Ghafri, Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hitesh Sharma, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Liston Colaco

Oman vs India prediction

Oman and India have come up against each other on four occasions with Oman managing a victory in every game. Moreover, the absence of Sunil Chhetri might prove detrimental for India. Hence, Oman are the favourites to win the game 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter