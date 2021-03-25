OMN Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, International Friendly 2021 Preview

Oman (OMN) will square off against India (IND) in an international friendly at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium on Thursday, March 25. The fixture between the two Asian sides is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 PM local time (7:15 PM IST). Here's a look at our OMN vs IND Dream11 prediction, OMN vs IND match prediction, team and top picks for the game.

OMN vs IND Dream11 prediction: Oman vs India preview

Oman are currently ranked 81st in the FIFA Rankings and are expected to give their opponents a run for their money. Branko Ivankovic's side last played a friendly game against Jordan on March 20 which ended in a stalemate.

India will be without captain Sunil Chhetri when they face Oman in their first international match in more than a year in Dubai on Thursday. Chhetri is not with the team for the two friendlies (the second one is against UAE on Monday) as he is recovering from COVID-19.

OMN vs IND playing 11 (Predicted)

Predicted starting line-up for Oman: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Harib Al Saadi, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak Kano, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali.

Predicted starting line-up for India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh.

OMN vs IND match prediction

History favours Oman in this fixture as they have won five times in the six matches played against India in the last decade. One match ended in a draw. However, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for India.

OMN vs IND Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - G. Singh

Defenders - P.Kotal, S.Jhingan, S.Suhail

Midfielders - A.Kano, M.Khaldi, R.Borges, L.Chhangte (VC), A.Thapa

Forwards - A.Muqbali, M.Singh (C)

OMN vs IND Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Oman - A.Muqbali, A.Kano, M.Khaldi

Top picks for India - M.Singh, L.Chhangte, A.Thapa

Note: The aforementioned OMN vs IND Dream11 prediction, top picks, and OMN vs IND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. Our OMN vs IND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

