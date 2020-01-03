The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Andre Onana Reveals How Serie A Club Ignored Him Because He's Black

Football News

AFC Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana revealed how a move to a top Italian Serie A side failed to materialise two years ago just because of the colour of his skin.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Andre Onana

Andre Onana grabbed the limelight of football fans in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League as a young Ajax team made the semi-finals. Despite a heartbreaking exit against Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutch side gained major plaudits from all across the globe for their performance, from fans and critics alike. Andre Onana impressed once again this season but Ajax failed to qualify for the knockout stages by a narrow margin.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan, here's how he performed during his 2010-12 stint

Andre Onana's stunning saves for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League this season

Also Read | Robin Van Persie interviews Marcus Rashford; talks shooting drills, Rio Ferdinand and LVG

Andre Onana opens up about racist incident involving Serie A club

Ahead of their Europa League Round of 32 encounter against Getafe, Andre Onana revealed his experience with the prevalent racism across European football. Andre Onanna recalls the terrible incident that occurred with him two years ago while he was involved in negotiations with an Italian Serie A side. The Cameroonian goalkeeper said that the deal did not go through because of the Serie A side was a bit hesitant in employing a black player in their squad. Despite the disappointing incident, Andre Onana claims that he is proud of his heritage and takes great joy in being called an African.

Also Read | Arsenal legend Ian Wright trolls Ryan Giggs after big win over Man Utd on New Year day

Also Read | 'Real Madrid make me feel like I have a small P****', Robbie Williams makes unusual claim

Andre Onana talks about a potential return to Barcelona

Also Read | Sergio Aguero joins teammates to celebrate goal despite being subbed off

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
MEERUT POLICE ASSURES PROBE
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
GEHLOT BACKS 'BHAGWA' REMARK
NOW, LALU-RABRI THEMSELVES PLUNGE INTO THE 'GHOSTLY' EXCHANGE
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON