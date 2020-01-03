Andre Onana Reveals How Serie A Club Ignored Him Because He's Black

Andre Onana grabbed the limelight of football fans in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League as a young Ajax team made the semi-finals. Despite a heartbreaking exit against Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutch side gained major plaudits from all across the globe for their performance, from fans and critics alike. Andre Onana impressed once again this season but Ajax failed to qualify for the knockout stages by a narrow margin.

Andre Onana's stunning saves for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League this season

Ladies and gentlemen, Andre Onana pic.twitter.com/0kxa7JYBQI — Maradonny van de Beek (@maradonnyvdb) November 28, 2019

Andre Onana opens up about racist incident involving Serie A club

I love Andre Onana, But i think i love him more now for this pic.twitter.com/ULRwthXvpe — Bee (@Bee_mufc) January 2, 2020

Ahead of their Europa League Round of 32 encounter against Getafe, Andre Onana revealed his experience with the prevalent racism across European football. Andre Onanna recalls the terrible incident that occurred with him two years ago while he was involved in negotiations with an Italian Serie A side. The Cameroonian goalkeeper said that the deal did not go through because of the Serie A side was a bit hesitant in employing a black player in their squad. Despite the disappointing incident, Andre Onana claims that he is proud of his heritage and takes great joy in being called an African.

Andre Onana talks about a potential return to Barcelona

🗣 Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana



“Barca came back for me this summer. It’s my home, I was part of that club. They always want one of their own to re-sign. But it wasn't the right time to return. Maybe I’ll never get another chance! But it was not a good time to do it this summer.” pic.twitter.com/QkjVMXUN7f — Goal (@goal) October 22, 2019

