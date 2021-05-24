ORE Vs MAL Dream11: Orebro Vs Malmo Prediction, Swedish League Fantasy Picks, Team News

Orebro SK (ORE) and Malmo FF (MAL) will collide in the upcoming match of the Swedish League on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Behrn Arena in Orebro, Sweden. Here is our ORE vs MAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ORE vs MAL Dream11 team.

ORE vs MAL Dream11 Match Preview

Malmo FF are currently at the second spot of the Swedish League standings with 17 points. Anders Christiansen and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one (two draws). Orebro SK, on the other hand, are at the second-last (15th) spot of the table with seven points and a win-loss record of 2-4 (one draw).

ORE vs MAL Dream11 schedule

Sweden date and time: Monday, May 24 at 6:30 PM

India date and time: Monday, May 24 at 10:00 PM

Venue: Behrn Arena, Orebro, Sweden

ORE vs MAL squads

Orebro SK: Rasmus Karjalainen, Deniz Hümmet, Agon Mehmeti, Taha Abdi Ali, Erik Bjorndahl, Martin Broberg, Romain Gall, Jake Larsson, Dennis Collander, Kevin Walker, Alfred Ajdarevic, David Seger, Johan Maartensson, Nordin Gerzić, Anton Ingves, Noel Milleskog, Ali Hussein, Andreas Skovgaard, Kevin Wright, Michael Almeback, Benjamin Hjertstrand, Niclas Bergmark, Daniel Bjornkvist, Bobby Allain, Mergim Krasniqi.

Malmo FF: Antonio Čolak, Ola Toivonen, Amin Sarr, Patriot Sejdiu, Sebastian Nanasi, Anders Christiansen, Jo Inge Berget, Adi Nalić, Veljko Birmančević, Erdal Rakip, Soren Rieks, Bonke Innocent, Pavle Vagić, scar Lewicki, Mubaarak Mohamud Nuh, David Edvardsson, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Jonas Knudsen, Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Eric Larsson, Franz Brorsson, Noah Eile, Marko Johansson, Johan Dahlin, Melker Ellborg.

ORE vs MAL top picks

Orebro SK: Andreas Skovgaard, David Seger, Deniz Hümmet

Malmo FF: Jonas Knudsen, Anders Christiansen, Antonio Čolak

ORE vs MAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marko Johansson

Defenders: Jonas Knudsen, Anel Ahmedhodžić, Lasse Nielsen, Andreas Skovgaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Jo Inge Berget, David Seger

Forwards: Antonio Čolak (C), Deniz Hümmet (VC), Erik Bjorndahl

ORE vs MAL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Malmo FF will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ORE vs MAL Dream11 prediction, ORE vs MAL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ORE vs MAL Dream11 Team and ORE vs MAL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Malmo, Orebro/ Twitter