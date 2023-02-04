'Organize Team Around Leo': PSG Coach On Plans For Messi With Mbappe, Neymar Out For Weeks

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier spoke about dealing with the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Ligue match against Toulouse. Mbappe has been ruled out of action for three weeks due to a thigh injury he suffered in PSG’s last match against Montpellier. Neymar is also injured and has been ruled out of Saturday’s clash against Toulouse due to muscle pain.

As reported by Get Football News France, speaking to reporters, PSG coach Galtier revealed what he plans for the team, while also shedding light on the chemistry between the three top players at the club, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar. “There are a lot of connections between the three. Between Mbappé and Neymar, Messi and Neymar… But I have to organize the team around Leo given the absences, as we did in Montpellier. Leo is going to be in his zone… Afterward, it is up to the players who will replace them to raise their level of play, to be very available, and to seize opportunities”.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are leading goal scorers for PSG

The coach then answered if he is finding it hard to find the right formation for the squad. “No, to be very specific in my answer, it didn’t take that long. At the start of the season, I clearly saw how I wanted to see the team evolve with the full squad. But we were readable and there are certain points where I was not satisfied,” Galtier said.

It is worth noting that Mbappe is the leading goal scorer for PSG this season with 13 goals. Neymar has also enjoyed a good season so far with goals. Interestingly, Messi leads the Ligue 1 assist charts with 10 assists so far this season. Neymar has also contributed with 10 assists for PSG this season. PSG will now face Toulouse in their next league match on February 4.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 2022-23 points table with 16 wins, three draws and two defeats in 21 matches. The team is a place ahead of Marseille with 46 points, which is five less than that of PSG. The French side will miss Mbappe in their first leg match at the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.