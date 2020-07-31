ORL Vs LAF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Orlando City SC will be up against LAFC in the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. LAF are 5th in the Western Conference with 9 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 games out of the five played in the season (Draws 3). LAFC won 4-1 in their last clash against Seattle Sounders FC. As for Orlando, they are 3rd in the Eastern Conference with 8 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 games out of the 5 played in the season so far (Draws 2, Loss 1). They won 1-0 in their last tournament clash against Montreal Impact.

Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike

Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Philip Ejimadu, Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El-Munir, Dejan Jakovic, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella, José Cifuentes, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alejandro Guido, Bryce Duke, Eduard Atuesta, Daniel Musovski, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela, Brian Rodríguez, Adrien Perez, Tristan Blackmon, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Adama Diomandé

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Robin Jansson, Antônio Carlos, João Moutinho, Mauricio Pereyra, Andrés Perea, Oriol Rosell, Júnior Urso, Dom Dwyer, Nani, Rodrigo Schlegel

LAFC: Kenneth Vermeer, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Jordan Harvey, Tristan Blackmon, Francisco Ginella, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Brian Rodríguez, Carlos Vela

