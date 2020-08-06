ORL Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament 2nd Semi-final Live

Orlando City will battle it out against Minnesota United FC to reach the final of the MLS Is Back Tournament. Portland Timbers have already qualified for the final of the competition after beating Philadelphia Union last night. The second semi-final will be played on Thursday, August 6 (Friday for Indian viewers). Here is our ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, ORL vs MU Dream11 team and top picks for the game.

Also Read | Portland Timbers reach MLS is Back Tournament finals following tough win over Philadelphia

ORL vs MU live: ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Field 17

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 8 pm ET (Friday, 5.30 AM IST)

ORL vs MU live: ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction and preview

Orlando City and Minnesota United have come up against each other on three occasions. Minnesota have an upper hand against Orlando, winning twice while one game ended in a draw. It is worth noting that Orlando and Minnesota are unbeaten in the competition. The last game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The winner of the tie will come up against Portland Timbers in the final, who defeated Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the first semi-final.

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction: ORL vs MU Dream11 team, full squads

Orlando City: Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Alex De John, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Gervasio Moutinho, Ruan, Kyle Smith, Joey DeZart, Andres Perea, Sebastien Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Junior Urso, Jordan Bender, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani, Chris Mueller, Robinho, Dom Dwyer, Tesho Akindele, Benji Michel, Santiago Patino, David Loera, Daryl Dike

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye

ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction: ORL vs MU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Robin Jansson, Ruan, Chase Gasper, Romain Métanire

Midfielders: Nani (c), Hassani Dotson, Noah Billingsley

Forwards: Luis Fernando Amarilla (vc), Kevin Molino, Dom Dwyer

Also Read | Emerging young stars stand out at MLS tournament

ORL vs MU live: ORL vs MU Dream11 prediction and top picks

Orlando City: Nani, Dom Dwyer

Minnesota United FC: Luis Fernando Amarilla, Kevin Molino

ORL vs MU match prediction

Minnesota are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | MLS is back tournament semifinals schedule, bracket and all live stream details

Note: The ORL vs MU match prediction is based on our own analysis. The ORL vs MU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Minnesota United Twitter