ORL Vs NYFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live Game Info

Orlando City SC (ORL) will take on the new York City FC (NYFC) in the Group A fixture of the MLS is Back tournament this week. The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, July 15. Fans can play the ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks and ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team.

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Orlando City SC and New York City C were winless in their two matches in the MLS 2020 season before it was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. New York City continued the same form in the MLS is back tournament, losing their opening fixture to Philadelphia Union, with Alejandro Bedoya scoring the only goal of the game. Orlando City, on the other hand, registered a 2-1 win over newcomers Inter Miami CF, with captain Luis Nani scoring a 90th-minute winner. The win would have pleased Orlando City supporters, who came back from a 1-0 deficit to clinch the win.

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team: Orlando City SC predicted line-up

Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller; Luis Nani; Dom Dwyer.

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team: New York City FC predicted line-up

Sean Johnson; Ronald Matarrita, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita; Heber.

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction: ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks for captain: Luis Nani, Heber

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Mauricio Pereyra, Alexander Ring

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction: ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Ronald Matarrita

Midfielders: James Sands, Alexander Ring, Chris Mueller, Luis Nani, James Sands

Forwards: Valentin Castellanos, Heber.

ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction: Match prediction

Our ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction is that Orlando City SC will beat New York City FC.

Note: The ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks and ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

