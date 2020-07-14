ORL Vs NYFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live Game Info

Quick links:
Orlando City SC (ORL) will take on the new York City FC (NYFC) in the Group A fixture of the MLS is Back tournament this week. The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The match will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday, July 15. Fans can play the ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ORL vs NYFC Dream11 prediction, ORL vs NYFC Dream11 top picks and ORL vs NYFC Dream11 team.
Both Orlando City SC and New York City C were winless in their two matches in the MLS 2020 season before it was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. New York City continued the same form in the MLS is back tournament, losing their opening fixture to Philadelphia Union, with Alejandro Bedoya scoring the only goal of the game. Orlando City, on the other hand, registered a 2-1 win over newcomers Inter Miami CF, with captain Luis Nani scoring a 90th-minute winner. The win would have pleased Orlando City supporters, who came back from a 1-0 deficit to clinch the win.
