Orlando City SC Journey To MLS Is Back Tournament Final Ahead Of Showdown Vs Portland

Orlando City SC will face off against the Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back tournament final on Tuesday, August 11. The Lions have had a stellar tournament so far and will look to cap it off with a win in the MLS is Back tournament final on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The winner of Tuesday night's Portland vs Orlando City SC MLS is Back final will receive a berth in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, and represents a high-stakes prize for both teams involved. Before the high-octane clash at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, here's a look at Orlando City 2020 MLS season and their road to the MLS is back tournament final.

MLS 2020: Orlando City SC's run to the MLS is Back tournament final

MLS 2020: Orlando City SC's Group A fixtures and results

Orlando City SC were drawn in Group A of the MLS is Back tournament along with Philadelphia Union, New York City FC and Inter Miami CF. In their opener against newcomers Inter Miami CF, Chris Mueller scored the equaliser 20 minutes from the whistle before captain Luis Nani scored a 90th-minute winner to seal a comeback 2-1 victory. In their next match against the New York City FC, Mueller again got on the scoresheet, scoring twice in a 3-1 win to seal their berth in the knockout stages of the tournament. In their final group game against Philadelphia Union, the Lions settled for a 1-1 draw, with Mauricio Periera getting on the scoresheet.

MLS 2020: Orlando City SC's knockout fixtures and results

Orlando City SC faced off against Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact in their Round of 16 clash. In a hard-fought match, Tesho Akindele's strike was the only goal of the game as the Lions marched into the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament. The quarter-final draw pitted them against pre-tournament favourites Los Angeles FC. Luis Nani missed a second-half penalty before Bradley Wright-Phillips opened the scoring with a strike to put LAFC in front. However, Nani made up for his mistake by teeing Joao Moutinho for the equaliser to take the game into extra-time. The match ended 1-1 and Orlando City SC clinched the game on penalties after Jordan Harvey failed to convert his spot-kick. The semi-final saw Orlando City SC brush past Minnesota United, with captain Nani scoring twice to seal a 3-1 win.

Portland vs Orlando City SC: MLS is Back tournament final preview

Orlando City are yet to suffer defeat in their run to the MLS is back tournament final. Captain Luis Nani and Chris Mueller are their top scorers so far, having scored thrice in the MLS 2020 season. The Portland vs Orlando City MLS is back tournament final will prove a stern test for Nani and Co, as the Timbers like them are unbeaten in the competition as well. In their previous five meetings, Orlando City have won thrice, while their last game ended in a 1-1 draw.

