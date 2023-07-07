Orlando City visits Real Salt Lake after shutout victory

Orlando City SC (9-5-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-7-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake +104, Orlando City SC +242, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 4-0, Orlando City faces Real Salt Lake.

RSL is 2-4-4 in home games. RSL is 4-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

Orlando is 4-2-3 in road games. Duncan McGuire paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the league with seven goals. Orlando has scored 32.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damir Kreilach has scored four goals with one assist for RSL. Danny Musovski has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

McGuire has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-1-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jefferson Savarino (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Andres Gomez (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).