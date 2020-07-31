Orlando City Vs LAFC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

The MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals are underway, with the competition reaching its business end. Orlando City take on Los Angeles FC in the second match of the MLS is Back quarterfinals bracket. Here is our Orlando City vs LAFC prediction, Orlando City vs LAFC live stream information and MLS is Back tournament quarterfinals preview.

Orlando City vs LAFC live stream details and match preview

Orlando City face off against Los Angeles FC in the second quarterfinal of the tournament. Orlando City are unbeaten in the tournament, having topped their group and then defeated Montreal Impact with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Round of 16 matchup. Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a dominating 4-1 victory against Seattle Sounders. The team has been one of the best sides in the tournament and have found goals easy to come by. Considering the form of both the teams, the match looks set to be one of the most entertaining ones in the MLS is Back quarterfinals bracket.

Orlando City vs LAFC live stream: MLS is Back quarterfinals details

Game: Orlando City vs LAFC Date and time: Saturday, August 31, 5 AM IST (India), Friday, July 31, 7:30 PM ET (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Orlando City vs LAFC live stream details

Fans in the US can watch the Orlando City vs LAFC live stream on FS1, FOX Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN and TVAS2. There will be no Orlando City vs LAFC live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Orlando City vs LAFC live stream h2h

Orlando City vs LAFC h2h clashes have been few and far between, with only two matches being played between the two teams. However, LAFC hold the upper hand when it comes to the Orlando City vs LAFC h2h record. LAFC won the first Orlando City vs LAFC h2h match 4-1 before drawing the other game.

Orlando City vs LAFC live stream: Orlando City vs LAFC injury and team news

Orlando City: Attacker Dom Dwyer is out with a knee injury. Junior Orso is doubtful for the game as the midfielder races against time to recover from muscle tightness.

Attacker Dom Dwyer is out with a knee injury. Junior Orso is doubtful for the game as the midfielder races against time to recover from muscle tightness. Los Angeles FC: Forward Adama Diomande is out with an injury to his right foot. Defender Andy Najar is doubtful with a left adductor strain as striker Carlos Vela remains unavailable due to safety concerns.

Orlando City: Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Dwyer

Los Angeles FC: Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Philips, Diego Rossi

Orlando City vs LAFC Prediction

According to our Orlando City vs LAFC prediction, LAFC are favourites to win the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/orlandocitysc,instagram/lafc