Orlando City Vs LAFC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Quarterfinals

The MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals are underway, with the competition reaching its business end. Orlando City take on Los Angeles FC in the second match of the MLS is Back quarterfinals bracket. Here is our Orlando City vs LAFC prediction, Orlando City vs LAFC live stream information and MLS is Back tournament quarterfinals preview.
Orlando City face off against Los Angeles FC in the second quarterfinal of the tournament. Orlando City are unbeaten in the tournament, having topped their group and then defeated Montreal Impact with a narrow 1-0 victory in the Round of 16 matchup. Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a dominating 4-1 victory against Seattle Sounders. The team has been one of the best sides in the tournament and have found goals easy to come by. Considering the form of both the teams, the match looks set to be one of the most entertaining ones in the MLS is Back quarterfinals bracket.
Fans in the US can watch the Orlando City vs LAFC live stream on FS1, FOX Deportes. Viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN and TVAS2. There will be no Orlando City vs LAFC live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.
Orlando City vs LAFC h2h clashes have been few and far between, with only two matches being played between the two teams. However, LAFC hold the upper hand when it comes to the Orlando City vs LAFC h2h record. LAFC won the first Orlando City vs LAFC h2h match 4-1 before drawing the other game.
Orlando City: Pedro Gallesse, Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Jhegson Mendez, Oriol Rosell, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra, Nani and Dwyer
Los Angeles FC: Pablo Sisniega, Diego Palacios, Eddie Segura, Dejan Jakovic, Tristan Blackmon, Edward Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Bradley Wright-Philips, Diego Rossi
According to our Orlando City vs LAFC prediction, LAFC are favourites to win the game.