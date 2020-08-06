Orlando City Vs Minnesota Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Tournament Semifinals

Orlando City will take on Minnesota United in the second MLS is Back semi-final on Thursday, August 6 (Friday, for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, at Walt Disney World in Florida. Here are the Orlando City vs Minnesota live stream details, Orlando City vs Minnesota H2H record, and our Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction.

MLS is Back Tournament live: Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction and preview

Orlando City have been in fine form during the MLS is Back Tournament and have established themselves as one of the favourites to win the competition. Orlando, led by captain Luis Nani's efforts topped Group B before defeating Montreal Impact 1-0 in the Round of 16 clash. In their quarterfinal clash against Los Angeles FC, Orlando registered a 5-4 win, with Joao Moutinho scoring a 90th-minute equaliser to take the game into extra-time and penalties.

Their opponents Minnesota United finished second in Group D, winning only one of their three fixtures. United managed a 5-3 penalty shootout win over Columbus Crew before defeating San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in the quarter-final. Both teams are currently unbeaten in their MLS is Back fixtures so far.

Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction: Orlando City vs Minnesota H2H record

The overall Orlando City vs Minnesota H2H record favours the latter, with Minnesota United having won two of their three clashes so far. Orlando City have never defeated Minnesota United so far in their three outings. The last match between these two sides saw Abu Danladi scoring a 90th-minute equaliser after Luis Nani's penalty put Orlando in front.

Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction: How to watch MLS is Back Tournament semifinals live

Fans in the USA can catch the Orlando City vs Minnesota live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament semifinals live telecast in India. However, fans in India can catch the Orlando City vs Minnesota live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch Orlando City vs Minnesota live on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Friday, August 7 at 5:30 AM IST (August 6, 8 PM ET)

Orlando City vs Minnesota live stream: Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction

Both teams come into the clash having not lost any of their MLS is Back fixtures. However, Minnesota's superior head to head record marks them as favourites for the clash. Our Orlando City vs Minnesota prediction is that the Minnesota United will beat Orlando City SC 2-1.

(Image Courtesy: Luis Nani Twitter)