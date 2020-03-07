ORN Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Russian Premier League Match Details

FC Orenburg will host Arsenal Tula in Russian Premier League on Saturday, March 7, 2020. While Orenburg are firmly in the battle to avoid relegation, Arsenal are looking for a European qualification berth. Keep reading for the ORN vs AT Dream11 prediction, match preview, schedule and all details.

What a great Matchweek we are going to have! 🎉



Watch all #RPL games with Russian commentary and two matches with English commentary on our YouTube channel! 💻



🌟 Become a channel member here: https://t.co/PS9TXrbu8U pic.twitter.com/KIzMzXaBsv — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) March 5, 2020

Also Read | RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann Believes Bundesliga Title Could Land Him PL Job

ORN vs AT Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Gazovik Stadium

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Also Read | Liverpool Player Naby Keita's Cousin Among Nine Dead In Guinea Bus Accident

ORN vs AT Dream11 team preview

Orenburg are 14th in the Russian Premier League with 20 points in 19 games. They have failed to win a single game in their previous four matches. Having last beat FC Ufa back in November 2019, Orenburg will be hoping for a positive result against the Tula side.

Meanwhile, the Russian 'Gunners' will be looking for their fourth win in a row when they head to Orenburg. Currently sixth with 28 points, Arsenal are seven points off fifth-placed Lokomotiv and will need some strong results in the coming weeks to close-in on the Moscow side. In their last three games, Arsenal have already beaten Russian heavyweights CSKA Moscow and Lokomotiv. They will be confident to pull-off another positive result on Saturday.

Last time the sides met, Arsenal came out on top beating Orenburg 2-1. Orenburg have failed to beat Arsenal in their previous five attempts. Last time Orenburg beat Arsenal was a 3-0 victory back in March 2017.

Also Read | Ronaldinho Admits Guilt In 'fake' Passport Case, Freed By Courts In Paraguay

ORN vs AT Dream11 team news

Orenburg: No fresh injury news ahead of the game.

Arsenal: Egor Shamov (shoulder), Georgi Kostadinov (suspension)

ORN vs AT Dream11 predicted lineup

Orenburg

Aleksandr Dovbnya (GK), Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Sergei Terekhov, Andrey Malykh, Timur Ayupov, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Mamadou Sylla, Islambek Kuat, Djordje Despotovic

Arsenal Tula

Mikhail Levashov, Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyayev, Robert Bauer, Kirill Kombarov, Víctor Álvarez, Georgi Kostadinov, Goran Causic, Sergei Tkachyov, Evgeni Lutsenko, Daniil Lesovoy

ORN vs AT Dream11 top picks

Orenburg: Djordje Despotovic, Joel Fameyeh

Arsenal: Evgeni Lutsenko, Evans Kangwa

ORN vs AT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: M Levashov

Defenders: A Malykh, S Terekhov, G Grigalava, K Kombarov

Midfielders: R Alves, D Miskic, G Kostadinov, G Causic,

Attackers: D Despotovic (vice-captain), E Lutsenko (captain)

ORN vs AT Dream11 prediction

Arsenal should come out on top against Orenburg.

Note: The ORN vs AT Dream11 prediction is from our own analysis and do not guarantee a positive result in your game.

Also Read | ARS Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Premier League Match Live Details