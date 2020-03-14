ORN Vs SPK Dream11 Russian League Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All Match Details

Orenburg host Spartak Moskva for their Matchday 22 clash in a Russian Premier League 2019-20 clash. Orenburg are on the 11th spot on the points table with six wins and five draws in the season so far. Orenburg have bagged a total of 23 points in the season so far. Orenburg have a goal difference of -8 (25 goals scored). They have won just once in their last five league games (Draws 1, Losses 3).

As for Spartak Moskva, they are on the 10th spot on the Russian Premier League points table with 7 wins in 21 games (Draws 4, Losses 10). Spartak Moskva have experienced a poor run of form this season and are up for a difficult clash this weekend. They have won just once in their last five Russian Premier League 2019-20 clashes (Losses 3, Draw 1). They have scored a total of 21 goals in the season and have conceded 22 goals. They have a goal difference of -1.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 4:30 PM IST at Gazovik Stadium. Read more for ORN vs SPK Dream11 Prediction, ORN vs SPK Dream11 top picks and ORN vs SPK Dream11 team.

ORN vs SPK Dream11 prediction

ORN vs SPK Dream11 top picks

Joel Fameyeh Djordje Despotovic André Schürrle

ORN vs SPK Dream11 team (Full Squads)

ORN vs SPK Dream11 team: ORN Full Squad

Andrey Klimovich, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Edi Gutliv, Andrey Malykh, Sergei Terekhov, Georgi Zotov, Vitali Shakhov,Ivan Lapshov, Saveli Kozlov, Mikhail Sivakov, Uros Radakovic, Timur Ayupov, Filip Rogic, Danijel Miskic, Ricardo Alves, Ziga Skoflek, Danil Lipovoy, Vladimir Moskvichev, Fedor Chernykh, Islambek Kuat, Vadim Afonin, Artem Kulishev, Kirill Kaplenko, Evgeni Bolotov, David Bidlovsky, Djordje Despotovic, Andrea Chukanov, Mamadou Sylla, Joel Fameyeh, Artem Galadzhan

ORN vs SPK Dream11 team: SPK Full Squad

Timur Akmurzin, Artyom Rebrov, Aleksandr Selikhov, Aleksandr Rudenko, Artem Poplevchenkov, Daniil Markov, Aleksandr Maksimenko, Samuel Gigot, Ayrton Lucas, Giorgi Jikia, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Ilya Kutepov, Alex Kral, Andrey Eshchenko, Pavel Maslov, Ilya Gaponov, Nikolai Rasskazov, Ayaz Guliev, Guus Til, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Fernando, Georgi Tigiev, Ezequiel Ponce, André Schürrle, Malcolm Badu, Mikhail Ignatov, Jordan Larsson, Roman Zobnin, Nail Umiarov, Dmitri Markitesov, Alexander Sobolev, Reziuan Mirzov

ORN vs SPK Dream11 prediction

Our ORN vs SPK Dream11 prediction is a slender win for Spartak Moskva.

Please note, the ORN vs Dream11 team and prediction is made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.