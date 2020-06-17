OSA Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live Game Info

Osasuna will host Atletico Madrid on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium. Osasuna are currently on the 11th spot of the LaLiga table with 35 points to their name. Osasuna have managed to win 8 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 11, Losses 9), and drew 1-1 against Real Sociedad in their last LaLiga clash. As for Atletico Madrid, they are currently placed on the 6th position in the league standings. Atletico Madrid have managed to bank a total of 46 points in the league so far with 11 wins to their name (Draws 13, Losses 4). Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Athletic Club.

OSA vs ATL will commence on Thursday, June 18 at 1:30 AM. Fans can play the OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction, OSA vs ATL Dream11 top picks and OSA vs ATL Dream11 team.

OSA vs ATL Dream11 Team

OSA vs ATL Dream11 Top Picks

Diego Costa (Captain) Jan Oblak (Vice-captain) João Félix Ezequiel Avila Ruben Garcia Javi Martinez-Calvo

Squads for the OSA vs ATL Dream11 team

OSA vs ATL Dream11 team: Osasuna (OSA)

Juan Perez, Ruben Martinez, Sergio Herrera, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Facundo Roncaglia, Nacho Vidal, Pervis Estupinan, Raul Navas, Toni Lato, Unai Garcia, Darko Brasanac, Fran Merida, Inigo Perez, Jon Moncayola, Jose Arnaiz, Oier Sanjurjo, Robert Ibanez, Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego, Ezequiel Avila, Kike Barja, Marc Cardona, Javi Martinez-Calvo

OSA vs ATL Dream11 team: Atletico Madrid (ATL)

Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera

OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Our OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction is that Atletico Madrid will win this game.

Note: The OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction, OSA vs ATL Dream11 top picks and OSA vs ATL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The OSA vs ATL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Atletico Madrid Instagram