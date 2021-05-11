OSA Vs CDZ Dream11: Osasuna Vs Cadiz Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

Matchday 36 of the ongoing LaLiga season sees Osasuna take on Cadiz in their upcoming Spanish domestic league clash on Tuesday, May 11. The fixture is set to be played at the Estadio El Sadar with the kickoff scheduled for 19:00 PM (10:30 PM IST). Let's have a look at the OSA vs CDZ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

OSA vs CDZ Match Preview

Osasuna will be heading into the match following a string of poor performances which saw them suffer back-to-back defeats against Celta Vigo and Real Madrid in their latest outings. However, the hosts managed to perform singly better in their latest outing where they managed to register a 2-2 draw against Athletic Club. Heading into the game as the 12th ranked team on the LaLiga table, the hosts have recorded 41 points from 35 games and trail their Tuesday night opponents by two points. They will be eager to get back on the winning ways and to pocket three points against Cadiz in their upcoming match.

Cadiz will head into the game brimming with confidence as the visitors have been flying high on a three-match unbeaten run. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid in their last outing, they went on to register consecutive victories over Granada and Sd Huesca in their recent matches. The visitors have started the match as the 11th ranked team on the LaLiga table having recorded 11 wins from 35 games while playing out 10 draws and suffering from 14 losses so far. With 43 points against their tally, Cadiz boast a narrow 2-point lead over Osasuna.

OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Negredo or A. Budlmir

Vice-Captain - A. Lozano or R. Gracia

OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – S. Herrera

Defenders – J. Cala, D. Gracia, A. Espiono, N. Vidal

Midfielders – R. Torres, J. Jonsson, R. Gracia

Strikers – A. Lozano, A. Budlmir, A. Negredo

OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are expected to play out a draw as we predict them to split points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Osasuna 1-1 Cadiz

Note: The above OSA vs CDZ Dream11 prediction, OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Team and OSA vs CDZ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.