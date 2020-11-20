OSA Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Preview

Osasuna welcome last year's Segunda Division winners SD Huesca to the Estadio El Sadar in this week's LaLiga fixture. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction, OSA vs HUE Dream11 team and the probable OSA vs HUE playing 11.

OSA vs HUE live: OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction and preview

SD Huesca are winless in nine attempts and would have taken to the international break to prepare for this key fixture as they go in search for their first win of the season. Their opponents Los Rojillos have lost their last two and have dropped to 13th place in the table.

For Osasuna, they need to win this game as their next fixture is against Barcelona. To do that, their attack will need to shape up - Osasuna have managed just seven goals in their eight matches. SD Huesca returned to LaLiga securing promotion after winning the Segunda Division but are rock bottom in the top tier. Huesca will hope they can avoid another relegation to the lower division. Based on recent form our OSA vs HUE match prediction is that Osasuna will bag all three points here.

OSA vs HUE live: Osasuna vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction: Probable OSA vs HUE playing 11

Osasuna probable 11 - Herrera; Roncaglia, U Garcia, D Garcia, Cruz; Torres, Moncayola, Oier, Jony; Budimir, Gallego

SD Huesca probable 11 - Fernandez; Lopez, Insua, Siovas, Galan; B Garcia, Rico, Mosquera, Ferreiro; Sandro, Mir

OSA vs HUE live: Top picks for OSA vs HUE Dream11 team

OSA vs HUE live: Osasuna top picks

Roberto Torres

Facundo Roncaglia

OSA vs HUE live: SD Huesca top picks

Pedro Mosquera

Rafa Mir

OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction: OSA vs HUE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sergio Herrera

Defenders - Pablo Insua, Facundo Roncaglia, Unai Gracia, Oier Sanjurjo (VC)

Midfielders - Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Roberto Torres

Forwards - Rafa Mir (C), Sandro Ramírez, Ante Budimir

Note: The above OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction, OSA vs HUE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSA vs HUE Dream11 team and OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: SD Huesca Twitter