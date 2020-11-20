OSA Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Preview

Quick links:
Osasuna welcome last year's Segunda Division winners SD Huesca to the Estadio El Sadar in this week's LaLiga fixture. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 20 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our OSA vs HUE Dream11 prediction, OSA vs HUE Dream11 team and the probable OSA vs HUE playing 11.
SD Huesca are winless in nine attempts and would have taken to the international break to prepare for this key fixture as they go in search for their first win of the season. Their opponents Los Rojillos have lost their last two and have dropped to 13th place in the table.
For Osasuna, they need to win this game as their next fixture is against Barcelona. To do that, their attack will need to shape up - Osasuna have managed just seven goals in their eight matches. SD Huesca returned to LaLiga securing promotion after winning the Segunda Division but are rock bottom in the top tier. Huesca will hope they can avoid another relegation to the lower division. Based on recent form our OSA vs HUE match prediction is that Osasuna will bag all three points here.
OSA vs HUE live: Osasuna top picks
OSA vs HUE live: SD Huesca top picks
Goalkeeper - Sergio Herrera
Defenders - Pablo Insua, Facundo Roncaglia, Unai Gracia, Oier Sanjurjo (VC)
Midfielders - Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Roberto Torres
Forwards - Rafa Mir (C), Sandro Ramírez, Ante Budimir
