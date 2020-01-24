OSA Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview, Team News And Schedule

Osasuna are arguably the most talked-about team in LaLiga this week. Former Osasuna secretary Angel Vizcay said that the club fixed La Liga games in 2013 and 2014 in a bid to avoid relegation. While they did avoid relegation in 2013, they finished third-bottom in LaLiga the following season, leading to their relegation. The OSA vs LET match-up, therefore, will no doubt have the dark cloud of match-fixing hanging over the El Sadar Stadium on Friday, January 24 (1:30 am IST).

OSA vs LET Dream11 preview

While our OSA vs LET Dream11 take may have begun on a match-fixing note, there is more to the OSA vs LET Dream11 preview than the controversy. Osasuna will host Levante at the El Sadar Stadium this weekend. Osasuna head into the game on the back of two consecutive draws in LaLiga. Levante, on the other hand, are fresh off two consecutive, albeit narrow defeats in the league. Osasuna and Levante are not quite battling relegation, with Levante positioned one place above Osasuna at the 12th position on the LaLiga table. A win for Osasuna will effectively propel them over the visitors this weekend. However, should they lose at home, they could very well slip down closer to the relegation spots.

OSA vs LET Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Aitor Fernandez

Defenders - Jorge Minamon, Pervis Estupinan, Raul Navas

Midfielders - Roberto Torres, Jose Campana (vice-captain), Ruben Rochina, Nemanja Radoja

Forwards - Borja Mayoral (captain), Roger Marti, Ezequiel Avila

CONVOCATORIA | Estos son los jugadores convocados para el #OsasunaLevante de mañana en Pamplona.#110AñosDeResistencia pic.twitter.com/zzg9qAfgR2 — Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) January 23, 2020

OSA vs LET Dream11 prediction

Levante are currently above Osasuna in the LaLiga table, and with good reason. Despite some unimpressive showings this season, Levante have registered two wins off their last five LaLiga outings. As such, our OSA vs LET Dream11 prediction for this game is a nervy win for Levante.

These predictions are made on our own analyses. They do not guarantee positive results.

