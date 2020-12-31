Osasuna Vs Alaves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Live

CA Osasuna will host Deportivo Alaves for the last LaLiga 2020-21 game of 2020. The Osasuna vs Alaves match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST at El Sadar Stadium, Spain on December 31. Here are the Osasuna vs Alaves live stream details, how to watch Osasuna vs Alaves live in India, Osasuna vs Alaves Prediction and the Osasuna vs Alaves team news.

Osasuna vs Alaves team news: LaLiga preview

Osasuna have looked out of sorts throughout their 2020-21 LaLiga campaign. The 2018-19 Segunda Division winners ended last season on a modest 10th place. Osasuna have managed just three wins in LaLiga this entire season and are in 19th place on the LaLiga standings. Coming into this game, Los Rojillos will be hoping to end an eight-match long winless streak and win their first game since October - when they beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0. Having conceded 23 goals in the season already, Osasuna will have to focus on tightening up their defence and get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Alaves, meanwhile, are looking much better than their competitors. Having won two of their last five games in LaLiga - including a 2-1 win over the No. 2 team, Real Madrid - Alaves are now safely out of the relegation zone. Four wins, five draws and six losses in the league put Alaves in 13th place in the LaLiga standings as of now. One more win could help them go into the new year as a top 10 team.

Both teams will be without a number of players. Osasuna will be missing the services of Inigo Perez who remains suspended after his red card in the last game. They will also be without Chimy Avila and Lucas Torro who are out with injuries, while Jony remains doubtful for this clash. Alaves will be missing Rodrigo Battaglia - who is also serving a suspension - and the injured Ruben Duarte, Rodrigo Ely and Pere Pons.

Osasuna vs Alaves live stream details

The LaLiga 2020-21 games will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access all games, including Osasuna vs Alaves live, on the official LaLiga Facebook page. To stay updated on the Osasuna vs Alaves live scores, fans can use the teams' websites and social media channels as well as the official LaLiga website and social media handles.

Osasuna vs Alaves prediction

Osasuna have won their last three games against Alaves but according to our prediction, this match will end in a draw.

Note: The Osasuna vs Alaves Dream11 prediction, Dream11 Team and Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Alaves Twitter