Osasuna Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga In India, Prediction And Team News

Strugglers Osasuna will take on giants Barcelona in Matchday 26 of LaLiga 2020/21 season on the Saturday night. The game will be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona and the match will begin at 1:30 AM (Sunday, March 7 IST). Here's a look at how to watch LaLiga in India, Osasuna vs Barcelona live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction and preview

Osasuna will head into Saturday night's contest in impressive form, having picked up nine points from their last four matches, including a 1-0 victory away to Alaves last weekend. Los Rojillos had been sliding down the table in the early parts of 2021, but their recent good form has seen them climb to 13th in the LaLiga standings with 28 points in 25 games. Osasuna have struggled at home this season, collecting just 15 points from 12 matches. Signs are looking ominous for the hosts as they host an in-from Barcelona side.

Ronald Koeman's side enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final contest, which saw them advance to the final courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate score. The Catalan side also beat Sevilla 2-0 in the league last weekend to move onto 53 points for the season, five points behind leaders Atletico, who still have a game in hand. With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid locking horns this weekend, it will be imperative that the Blaugrana clinch a win away from home. Koeman's side are favourites and had clinched a 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture back in November.

Osasuna vs Barcelona team news

Osasuna will again be without the services of Facundo Roncaglia and Chimy Avila for this weekend's contest, while Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez and Inigo Perez remain doubts. Head coach Arrasate could look to bring in an extra midfielder following last weekend's win over Alaves, with Jon Moncayola potentially coming into the side for Ante Budimir, while Jonathan Calleri should lead the line with support from Roberto Torres and Ruben Garcia. Barcelona have a long list of absentees, with Philippe Coutinho, Gerrard Pique Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto ruled out, while Miralem Pjanic and Ronald Araujo remain doubtful.

Osasuna vs Barcelona team news: Predicted line-ups

Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, D Garcia, Cruz; Torro, Oier, Moncayola; Torres, Calleri, R Garcia

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Trincao, Messi, Griezmann

How to watch LaLiga in India? Osasuna vs Barcelona live stream

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Valencia vs Villarreal will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch Osasuna vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Twitter)