OSK Vs ANL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers will face each other at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in a Japanese League clash on October 3, 3:30 pm IST as the fight for the AFC Champions League qualifiers gets tougher and closer. Here's a look at our OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction, OSK vs ANL Dream11 team and probable OSK vs ANL playing 11.
Gamba Osaka occupy the seventh position, one point below Kashima Antlers who occupy the sixth spot but have played two games more than Gamba Osaka. Gamba Osaka come into this game on the back of a win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Kashima Antlers come into this game having lost to Oita Trinita 2-0. Based on current form and performances, our OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction is that we are in for a great game of football with both teams equally balanced and the match is likely to end in a draw.
Also Read | Rennes Return Delights Chelsea' Cech In The Champions League
Gamba Osaka probable XI - Masaaki Higashiguchi, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Usami, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo
Kashima Antlers probable XI - H Sogahata, R Hirose, T Inukai, K Machida, K Nagato, S Doi, K Misao, L Silva, R Izumi, Y Endo, Everaldo
Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling And Fosu-Mensah Set To Join AS Roma
OSK vs ANL top picks: Gamba Osaka
OSK vs ANL top picks: Kashima Antlers
Also Read | Mane The 2nd Liverpool Player This Week To Contract Virus
Goalkeeper - Masaaki Higashiguchi
Defenders - Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, R Hirose
Midfielders - S Doi, K Misao, Ryuji Izumi (C)
Forwards - Takashi Usami (VC), Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo
Also Read | Aouar Transfer Race: PSG Set To Rival Arsenal To Sign Lyon's Highly-rated Midfielder