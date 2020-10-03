OSK Vs ANL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Live

Gamba Osaka and Kashima Antlers will face each other at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in a Japanese League clash on October 3, 3:30 pm IST as the fight for the AFC Champions League qualifiers gets tougher and closer. Here's a look at our OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction, OSK vs ANL Dream11 team and probable OSK vs ANL playing 11.

OSK vs ANL live: OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction and preview

Gamba Osaka occupy the seventh position, one point below Kashima Antlers who occupy the sixth spot but have played two games more than Gamba Osaka. Gamba Osaka come into this game on the back of a win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Kashima Antlers come into this game having lost to Oita Trinita 2-0. Based on current form and performances, our OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction is that we are in for a great game of football with both teams equally balanced and the match is likely to end in a draw.

OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction: Probable OSK vs ANL playing 11

Gamba Osaka probable XI - Masaaki Higashiguchi, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, Ryu Takao, Kosuke Onose, Shu Kurata, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Usami, Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo

Kashima Antlers probable XI - H Sogahata, R Hirose, T Inukai, K Machida, K Nagato, S Doi, K Misao, L Silva, R Izumi, Y Endo, Everaldo

OSK vs ANL live: OSK vs ANL Dream11 team, top picks

OSK vs ANL top picks: Gamba Osaka

Ademilson Braga Bispo

Takashi Usami

OSK vs ANL top picks: Kashima Antlers

Shoma Doi

Yasuhito Endo

OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction: OSK vs ANL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Masaaki Higashiguchi

Defenders - Gen Shoji, Genta Miura, Kim Young-Gwon, R Hirose

Midfielders - S Doi, K Misao, Ryuji Izumi (C)

Forwards - Takashi Usami (VC), Kazuma Watanabe, Ademilson Braga Bispo

Note: The above OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction, OSK vs ANL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSK vs ANL Dream11 team and OSK vs ANL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Gamba Osaka Twitter