OSK Vs TOK Dream11: Gamba Osaka Vs Tokushima Vortis Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Gamba Osaka and Tokushima Vortis lock horns in their upcoming J.League clash on Thursday, May 27. The Japanese League fixture is set to be played at the Suita City Football Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the OSK vs TOK Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

GET TO KNOW J.LEAGUE: Tokushima Vortis!



🔵🟢 Let's take a look at @vortis_pr, one of two newly-promoted teams in the 2021 MEIJI YASUDA J1 LEAGUE!



Which #JLEAGUE club do you want to see profiled next? 👇https://t.co/YKAzzL1ntx — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) May 26, 2021

OSK vs TOK Match Preview

Gamba Osaka have been one of the worst-performing teams in the season as they find themselves slotted 19th on the league table. The hosts will head into the game after facing four back to back losses in recent times and are struggling in the regelation zone with Gamba Osaka having recorded just one win from 12 games while playing out four draws and suffering from seven losses this season. With just 7 points against their name, the hosts are in desperate need of a win as they look to get out of the drop zone and pocket three points on Thursday.

Tokushima Vortis on the other hand will start the game following an inconsistent run of form in recent having times recorded only a single win in their last five outings. Currently slotted 13th on the league table, the visitors have registered five wins from 16 games while playing out three draws and suffering from eight losses this season. With 18 points against their name, Tokushima Vortis saw their last outing end in a 0-0 draw against Nagoya Grampus. They will be eager to get back to winning ways and look to pocket three points against Gamba Osaka.

OSK vs TOK Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - T. Miyashiro or S. Kurata

Vice-Captain - A. Kawata or L. Pereria

OSK vs TOK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. Higashiguchi

Defenders – G. Shoji, T. Kishimoto, K. Young-Gwon

Midfielders – J. Se-Jong, A. Hamashita, S. Kurata, K. Iwao

Strikers – A. Kawata, L. Pereria, T. Miyashiro

OSK vs TOK Dream11 Prediction

Tokushima Vortis start the match as favourites and are expected to edge out a narrow win over Gamba Osaka on Thursday.

Prediction - Gamba Osaka 1-2 Tokushima Vortis

Note: The above OSK vs TOK Dream11 prediction, OSK vs TOK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSK vs TOK Dream11 Team and OSK vs TOK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result