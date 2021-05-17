OST Vs AIS Dream11: Ostursund Vs AIK Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Swedish League Preview

Ostersund are all set to take on AIK on Matchday 7 of the Allsvenskan League. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM local time on Monday, May 17 (10:00 PM IST) at Jämtkraft Arena. Here is a look at the OST vs AIS Dream11 prediction, top picks and our OST vs AIS Dream11 team for the game.

OST vs AIS preview

Ostersund arrive into this game on the back of a terrible run of form as they have just managed to win one game from the six games they have played so far in the season (2D 3L). Amir Azrafshan's side are currently at the thirteenth place in the Allsvenskan League table and are level on points with Halmstad, who currently occupy the relegation playoff spot. As a result, Ostersund will be in desperate need of a win if they are to avoid relegation towards the end of the season.

On the other hand, AIK's season has gotten off to a far better start. Bartosz Grzelak's side currently sit at the seventh place on the Allsvenskan League table with 10 points after six games. AIK are currently six points behind Djurgarden, who currently lead the Allsvenskan League table with 16 points. A win for AIK would take them to second place and would reduce the gap to just three points from Djurgarden, having played the same number of games.

OST vs AIS predicted starting line-ups

Ostersund: Aly Keita, Ronald Mukiibi, Noah Sonko Sundberg, Eirik Haugan, Marco Weymans, Isak Ssewankambo, Felix Horberg, Samuel Mensah, Ludvig Fritzson, Blair Turgott, Francis Jno Baptiste.

AIK: Budimir Janosevic, Erick Otieno, Mikael Lustig, Alexander Milosevic, Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Nabil Bahoui, Saku Ylatupa, Sebastian Larsson, Bilal Hussein, Henok Goitom, Stefan Silva.

OST vs AIS top picks

Ostersund: Francis Jno Baptiste

AIS: Erick Otieno, Mikael Lustig, Sebastian Larsson

OST vs AIS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Budimir Janosevic

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi, Eirik Haugan, Erick Otieno, Mikael Lustig

Midfielders: Isak Ssewankambo, Sebastian Larsson, Nabil Bahoui, Saku Ylatupa

Forwards: Blair Turgott (C), Francis Jno Baptiste (VC)

OST vs AIS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that AIK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above OST vs AIS Dream11 prediction, OST vs AIS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OST vs AIS Dream11 team and OST vs AIS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.