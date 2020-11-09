OXF Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, FA Cup Live

Oxford City will square off against Northampton at Court Place Farm Oxford in an FA Cup round 1 tie this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 9 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction, OXF vs NOR Dream11 team and the probable OXF vs NOR playing 11.

OXF vs NOR live: OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Oxford City find themselves in 9th place in the 6th division of English football. Oxford City have won two, lost one and drawn one of the four games in the season so far. Northampton Town, meanwhile, find themselves in the 3rd division of English football and sit 17th in the table, having won three, drawn two and lost six of their 11 fixtures. Northampton Town will go into the game as favourites, but cup games are unpredictable and Oxford City could try and pull a surprise.

📺 Tomorrow’s game is not on iFollow, but a reminder of where you can watch the game: https://t.co/CfNveVevq1 — Northampton Town (@ntfc) November 8, 2020

OXF vs NOR live: Oxford City vs Northampton Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other only once in a non-competitive fixture with the game ended in a 2-2 draw. This is the first time the two sides will face each other in a professional tie.

OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Probable OXF vs NOR playing 11

Oxford City probable 11

Ben Dudzinski, Joseph Gubbins, Harvey Bradbury, Luis Fernandez, James Roberts, Reece Fleet, Louis Hall, Lewis Coyle, Josh Ashby, Aaron Drewe, Joe Oastler

Northampton probable 11

Jonathan Mitchell, Cian Bolger, Alan Sheehan, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Harriman, Mark Marshall, Ryan Watson, Jack Sowerby, Danny Rose, Sam Hoskins, Harry Smith

OXF vs NOR live: Top picks for OXF vs NOR Dream11 team

OXF vs NOR live: Oxford City top picks

James Roberts

Josh Ashby

OXF vs NOR live: Northampton top picks

Danny Rose

Sam Hoskins

OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction: OXF vs NOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jonathan Mitchell

Defenders - Cian Bolger, Alan Sheehan (VC), Aaron Drewe

Midfielders - Reece Fleet, Josh Ashby, Jack Sowerby, Ryan Watson

Forwards - Danny Rose (C), Sam Hoskins, James Roberts

Note: The above OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction, OXF vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OXF vs NOR Dream11 team and OXF vs NOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Northampton Twitter