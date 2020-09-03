PAC Vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Apertura Live

Pachuca (PAC) face off against the Atletico San Luis on the opening day of Liga MX Apertura on Thursday, September 3, 2020 (Friday IST). The match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo and will begin at 7:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction, PAC vs ASL Dream11 team and PAC vs ASL top picks for the encounter.

PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction and preview

Pachuca find themselves seventh in the Liga MX table having accumulated three wins in seven games so far. They are unbeaten in their last three games, winning against Puebla and Mazatlan FC, before drawing their last game against Chivas. On the other hand, San Luis are 17th in the Liga MX table, having won a solitary game in the competition so far. They are winless in their last three games. However, the overall head-to-head record favours the visitors, having won six of the 11 matches between these two sides.

PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction: PAC vs ASL Dream11 team, squad list

Pachuca

Oscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Miguel Angel Herrera, Denil Maldonado, Benjamin Galindo, Emmanuel Garcia, Rodrigo Salinas, Kevin Alvarez, Efrain Orona, Erick Aguirre, Josue Gomez, Jorge Hernandez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Felipe Pardo, Ismael Sosa, Francisco Figueroa, Cristian Souza, Victor Davila, Roberto de-la-Rosa, Colin Kazim-Richards, Walter Gonzalez, Roberto Nurse

Atletico San Luis

Carlos -Rodriguez, Axel Werner, Roberto Salcedo, Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Leon, Dionicio Escalante, Ramiro Gonzalez, Rodrigo Noya, Enrique Lopez, Matias Catalan, Uziel Garcia, Diego Nava, Raul Miranda, Felipe Gallegos, Jorge -Sanchez, Pablo -Lopez, Juan Castro, Camilo Mayada, Leandro Torres, Anderson Julio, German Berterame, Pablo Barrera, Nicolas Ibanez, Mauro Quiroga, Diego Pineda, Brandon Abundiz

PAC vs ASL Dream11 team: PAC vs ASL Dream11 top picks

PAC vs ASL Dream11 top picks for captain: Victor Davila, Ismael Sosa

PAC vs ASL Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: German Berterame, Victor Guzman

PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction: PAC vs ASL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : Axel Werner

: Axel Werner Defenders: Rodrigo Noya, Óscar Murillo, Érick Aguirre

Rodrigo Noya, Óscar Murillo, Érick Aguirre Midfielders: Ismael Sosa, Jorge Hernandez, German Berterame, Victor Guzman, Erick Sanchez

Ismael Sosa, Jorge Hernandez, German Berterame, Victor Guzman, Erick Sanchez Forwards: Victor Davila, Nicola Ibanez

PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction: Match prediction

Pachuca are likely to continue their winning run and beat Atletico San Luis on Thursday (Friday IST).

Note: The PAC vs ASL Dream11 prediction, PAC vs ASL Dream11 team and PAC vs ASL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAC vs ASL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Atletico San Luis, Pachuca Instagram)