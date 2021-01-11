PAC Vs JUA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Quick links:
Pachuca (PAC) will go up against FC Juarez (JUA) in the upcoming game of the Mexican League (Liga MX) on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. Here is our PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAC vs JUA Dream11 team.
Both the teams will be looking to start their Liga MX campaign with a win. While Pachuca boasts a good line up, FC Juarez are fan favourites, considering they have defeated Pachuca before. Both the team have faced each other twice in the past, with FC Juarez winning the first and the second ending in a draw.
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Juarez are the favourites to win the game.
🐎💚 / ¡Por fin regresamos a las canchas 💪🏻⚽👊🏻!— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) January 5, 2021
Vamos por todo en la #Jornada1 del #Guard1anes2021
🗓️Lunes 11 de Enero
⏰8:00 p.m. (hora de Ciudad Juárez) 9:00 p.m. (Hora centro)
📺@FOXSportsMX @ClaroSports
🏟️Hidalgo
🆚@Tuzos
¡VAMOS BRAVOS! #JuárezEsElNumberOne pic.twitter.com/xtmTmNd133
