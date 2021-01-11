PAC Vs JUA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Pachuca (PAC) will go up against FC Juarez (JUA) in the upcoming game of the Mexican League (Liga MX) on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. Here is our PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAC vs JUA Dream11 team.

PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction: PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be looking to start their Liga MX campaign with a win. While Pachuca boasts a good line up, FC Juarez are fan favourites, considering they have defeated Pachuca before. Both the team have faced each other twice in the past, with FC Juarez winning the first and the second ending in a draw.

PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction: PAC vs JUA Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

PAC vs JUA match prediction: Probable PAC vs JUA playing 11

Pachuca probable 11 – Óscar Ustari, Érick Aguirre, Kevin Álvarez, Emmanuel García, Ismael Sosa, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez, Gustavo Cabral, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Roberto Nurse

Óscar Ustari, Érick Aguirre, Kevin Álvarez, Emmanuel García, Ismael Sosa, Víctor Guzmán, Luis Chávez, Gustavo Cabral, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Roberto Nurse FC Juarez probable 11 - Iván Vázquez, Luis López, Alan Mendoza, Gustavo Velázquez, Luis Hernández, Blas Armoa, Flavio Santos, Marco Fabián, Darío Lezcano, Erick Castillo, Brian Rubio

PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction: PAC vs JUA Dream11 team, top picks

Pachuca: Érick Aguirre, Roberto de la Rosa, Ismael Sosa

FC Juarez: Luis López, Blas Armoa, Darío Lezcano

PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction: PAC vs JUA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Iván Vázquez

Defenders: Luis López, Alan Mendoza, Gustavo Velázquez, Érick Aguirre

Midfielders: Blas Armoa, Ismael Sosa, Víctor Guzmán

Forwards: Darío Lezcano, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza

PAC vs JUA team: PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Juarez are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above PAC vs JUA Dream11 prediction, PAC vs JUA Dream11 team, probable PAC vs JUA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAC vs JUA Dream11 team and PAC vs JUA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pachuca/ Twitter