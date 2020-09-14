PAC Vs MONT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live Game Info

Pachuca (PAC) take on Monterrey (MONT) in the Liga MX at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico in Matchday 10 of the season. The PAC vs MONT live match will take place on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can play the PAC vs MONT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our PAC vs MONT Dream11 prediction, PAC vs MONT Dream11 team and PAC vs MONT top picks for the encounter.

PAC vs MONT Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have made a similar start to the season and will be looking to win the PAC vs MONT live match to move closer to the top. Pachuca are currently placed seventh in the league, with 14 points from nine games. Their last game saw them lose 1-0 to Cruz Azul, with the side having collected 10 points from its last five games. Monterrey have a similar record to their opponents, having notched up 13 points in nine games. They come into the PAC vs MONT live encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against Atlas and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

PAC vs MONT playing 11 (Probable)

Pachuca: O Ustari; R Salinas, G Cabral, O Murillo, K Alvarez; J Hernandez, L Chavez, E Sanchez; V Davila, F Pardo, R Ibarra

Monterrey: H Gonazalez; S Medina, C Montes, N Sanchez, S Vegas; D Pabon, C Rodriguez, C Ortiz, J Gallardo; R Funes, V Janssen

PAC vs MONT Dream11 team

Here is the PAC vs MONT Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points -

Captain: V Davila

Vice-Captain: C Rodriguez

Goalkeeper: H Gonazlez

Defenders: R Salinas, G Cabral, O Murillo, S Medina

Midfielders: C Ortiz, C Rodriguez, L Chavez, E Sanchez

Forward: R Funes, V Davila

PAC vs MONT Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the PAC vs MONT Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points -

Pachuca: V Davila, O Murillo, E Sanchez

Monterrey: R Funes, C Ortiz, C Rodriguez

PAC vs MONT match prediction

According to our PAC vs MONT match prediction, Monterrey will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above PAC vs MONT Dream11 match prediction, PAC vs MONT Dream11 team and PAC vs MONT top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAC vs MONT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

