PAC Vs SAN Dream11: Pachuca Vs Santos Prediction And Team News

Matchday 16 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura sees Pachuca take on Santos in their upcoming clash on Tuesday. The Mexican domestic league match is all set to be played at the Estadio Hidalgo on April 27 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the PAC vs SAN Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

ðŸ‘€ | Sí, van a intentar jugarnos con todo por su necesidad... ¡PERO SE VAN A ENCONTRAR CON UN EQUIPO DISPUESTO A DEJARLO TODO EN EL CAMPO! ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ðŸ¤ðŸ’™



Listos, nos reportamos con toda la afición para mañana, en casa, con ustedes, buscar la victoria ante Santos Laguna ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) April 25, 2021

PAC vs SAN Match Preview

Pachuca will be heading into the match with confidence as they registered a narrow 1-0 win over Monterrey in their last Liga MX outing. The win over Monterrey sees them currently occupy the 15th spot with four wins, five draws, and six losses this season. With 17 points from 15 games, Pachuca will be aiming for three points as they look to near 12th-ranked Mazatlán FC and break into the top 12 on Tuesday.

Santos on the other hand have been pretty inconsistent in recent matches with the visitors recording two wins and two losses in their last five matches. Heading into the match after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Toluca, Santos will be eager to carry on their winning momentum as they look to pocket their eighth league win of the season. Currently slotted fifth on the Liga MX standings, the visitors have 25 points to their name with third-ranked Puebla just two points away.

PAC vs SAN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- S. Munoz or V. Guzman

Vice-Captain- M. Quiroga or F. Gorriaran

PAC vs SAN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –C. Acevedo

Defenders – O. Murillo, M. Doria, K. Alvarez, O. Campos

Midfielders –F. Pardo, F. Gorriaran, V. Guzman, E. Sanchez

Strikers – S. Munoz, M. Quiroga

PAC vs SAN Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Santos to walk away with a narrow win and pocket three points on Tuesday.

Prediction- Pachuca 0-1 Santos

Note: The above PAC vs SAN Dream11 prediction, PAC vs SAN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAC vs SAN Dream11 Team and PAC vs SAN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.