PAC Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX 2021 Game Preview

Pachuca (PAC) will lock horns with Tigres UANL (TIG) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX on Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 PM local time (Friday, March 19 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. Here is our PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction, top picks and PAC vs TIG Dream11 team.

PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction: PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction and preview

Tigres UANL are currently at the twelfth spot of the Liga MX standings with twelve points. Luis Quiñónes and team have played ten games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing four (three draws). Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with ten points and a win-loss record of 2-5 (four draws).

PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction: PAC vs TIG Dream11 team and schedule

Mexico date and time: Thursday, March 18 at 8:00 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, March 19 at 7:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction: PAC vs TIG probable playing 11

PAC vs TIG Live: Pachuca probable playing 11

Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Érick Aguirre, Emmanuel García, Matías Catalán, Víctor Guzman, Ismael Sosa, Luis Chavez, Mauro Quiroga, Felipe Pardo, Roberto de la Rosa

PAC vs TIG Live: Tigres UANL probable playing 11

Nahuel Guzmán, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Jesús Dueñas, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Nicolas Lopez, André-Pierre Gignac

PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction: PAC vs TIG Dream11 team, top picks

Pachuca: Kevin Álvarez, Víctor Guzman, Mauro Quiroga

Tigres UANL: Luis Rodríguez, Luis Quiñónes, André-Pierre Gignac

PAC vs TIG Match prediction: PAC vs TIG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo, Luis Rodríguez, Kevin Álvarez, Matías Catalán

Midfielders: Luis Quiñónes, Javier Aquino, Víctor Guzman

Forwards: Mauro Quiroga, Nicolas Lopez, André-Pierre Gignac

PAC vs TIG team: PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Tigres UANL are the favourites to win the game.

ðŸ¦¸ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ J12 | ¡Con el triunfo como único objetivo, mañana lucharemos hasta el final en el Hidalgo! ðŸ‘ŠðŸ»ðŸ…#PerfilTigre ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ #EstoEsTigres ðŸ¯ pic.twitter.com/ZADnfhQYrQ — Club Tigres Oficial ðŸ¯ (@TigresOficial) March 18, 2021

Note: The above PAC vs TIG Dream11 prediction, PAC vs TIG Dream11 team, probable PAC vs TIG playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAC vs TIG Dream11 team and PAC vs TIG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Tigres UANL/ Twitter