PAC Vs TIJ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Match Preview

Pachuca take on Tijuana de Caliente on matchday 10 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Tuesday. The Mexican League clash is set to be played at Estadio Hidalgo on March 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the PAC vs TIJ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.
Cuenta regresiva para nuestro duelo vs Pachuca ¡Nos vemos mañana, @Tuzos! #HechoEnTijuana pic.twitter.com/mklLd2QWMh— Xolos (@Xolos) March 8, 2021
Pachuca have been one of the worst-performing teams in the Mexican League this season as they see themselves occupy the last spot on the league table. Currently slotted 18th, the hosts are yet to register a single win in the ongoing campaign with four of their matches ending in draws while suffering from five losses. With just four points in nine matches, they are three points away from 17th ranked Necaxa and Leon and will see this game as an opportunity to pick up their first league win. However, they have a mammoth task in the form of Tijuana who start the match as favourites.
Tijuana de Caliente on the other hand walk into the match after suffering from a 0-2 loss to America in their last Liga MX outing. It was their second loss of the season as they currently sit eighth on the league table with three wins and four draws to their name. With 13 points from nine games so far, a victory for Tijuana de Caliente will see them break into the top six as they look to shrug off their loss and aim to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday.
Pachuca- Oscar Ustari,Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Matias Catalan, Miguel Angel Herrera, Felipe Pardo,Jorge Hernandez, Victor Guzman, Erick Aguirre, Roberto de la Rosa, Mauro Quiroga
Tijuana de Caliente- Jonathan Orozco, Jaime Gomez, Gonzalo Jara, Julian Velazquez, Brayan Angulo, David Barbona, Fidel Martinez, Marcel Ruiz, Fabian Castillo, Mauro Manotas, Miguel Sansores
Goalkeeper - Jonathan Orozco
Defenders - Oscar Murillo, Brayan Angulo, Matias Catalan, Gonzalo Jara
Midfielders - Fabian Castillo, Jorge Hernandez, Fidel Martinez, Victor Guzman,
Strikers - Mauro Quiroga, Miguel Sansores
Captain- Miguel Sansores or Victor Guzman
Vice-Captain- Mauro Quiroga or Fabian Castillo
Given the current form of both teams, we expect Tijuana de Caliente to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of this game.
Prediction- Pachuca 0-2 Tijuana de Caliente
Note: The above PAC vs TIJ Dream11 prediction, PAC vs TIJ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PAC vs TIJ Dream11 Team and PAC vs TIJ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.