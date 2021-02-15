Pachuca Vs Atlas Live: Where To Watch Pachuca Vs Atlas Live, Team News, Liga MX Preview

Pachuca take on Atlas on Matchday 6 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on 16 February with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Pachuca vs Atlas live, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

Both teams are at the bottom end of the table with Pachuca currently ranked 17th on the Liga MX standings. The hosts have a very similar record to the 18th placed Atlas with both teams yet to register a single win in the tournament. Pachuca and Atlas have played five games each this season recording two draws and three losses with just 2 points against their name.

However, the team form tells a different story as Pachuca walk into the match following a string of poor performances. They have lost their three previous matches with their last outing ending in a 3-1 defeat to Quintero. Atlas, on the other hand, played out two straight draws in their previous competitive outings with their last match ending in a 1-1 draw against 4th ranked Santos. Atlas will look back at their performance against the top-four team and aim to convert such draws into wins as they look to register their first win of the season.

Pachuca Vs Atlas team news: predicted playing 11

Pachuca- Oscar Ustari, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Kevin Alvarez, Emmanuel Garcia, Ismael Sosa, Victor Guzman, Mauro Quiroga, Efrain Orona, Roberto de la Rosa, Erick Sanchez,

Atlas :Camilo Vargas, Luis Reyes, Anderson Santamaria, Jesus Alberto Angulo, Jose Abella, Renato Ibarra, Ian Torres, Luciano Acosta, Victor Malcorra, Edgar Zaldivar, Javier Correa

Where to watch Pachuca Vs Atlas live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch Pachuca vs Atlas live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Pachuca vs Atlas Prediction

Both teams will see this match as an opportunity to register their first win of the season ad and move up to as high as 14th in the Liga MX table. Atlas and Pachuca face issues at the top with both teams netting the least amount of goals this season. While the hosts have managed to score three goals in 5 matches, the visitors have only scored one while conceding six. We expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Pachuca 1-1 Atlas