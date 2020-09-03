Pachuca Vs Atletico San Luis Prediction, Live Streaming, H2h, Liga MX Live Game Info

Paulo Pezzolano's Pachuca will host Guillermo Vázquez' Atletico San Luis on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura on Thursday night. The Liga MX live clash between Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Estadio Hidalgo. Here's a look at the Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis prediction, Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis H2H record and Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis live stream details.

👊 ¡A por el triunfo!



🗓 Jueves 3 Septiembre

⏰ 9:00 PM

🏟 Estadio Hidalgo

📺 Fox Sports

🆚 Club Pachuca#UnMismoSentir #ADSL pic.twitter.com/kwWyPEGA5G — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) September 3, 2020

Liga MX schedule: Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis prediction and match preview

Pachuca are currently in the seventh place on the Liga MX Apertura table with three wins, two draws and two losses in their seven games played so far. With 11 points from a possible 21 to be gained, Pachuca are still in contention of securing a spot in the Final series play-offs. Paulo Pezzolano's men failed to make it three wins in a row after being held to a goalless draw against Guadalajara in their last game. Following a rather steady start to the campaign, Pachuca will hope to build on more success in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Atletico San Luis are struggling in 17th, just one spot above Atlas at the foot of the table. Guillermo Vázquez' men have managed only one win in their opening seven games so far and lost three games on the trot. With five points from their opening seven games, Atletico San Luis are in danger of missing out on qualification for the Final Series play-offs. Based on current form and results, our Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis prediction is that the home team will come away with the three points.

Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis H2H record

The Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis H2H record makes for interesting reading ahead of their 30th meeting. In 29 games so far, Pachuca have come out victorious on 13 occasions while Atletico San Luis have registered 10 wins over Pachuca. There have been six draws between these two sides in the past.

Liga MX live: Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis live stream on Fox Sports. Unfortunately, there will be no Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis live stream broadcast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the highlights of the game on the club's respective social media handles.

Image Credits - Atletico San Luis Twitter / TuzosOficial Instagram