Pachuca Vs Juarez Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura Live

Pachuca FC will square off against Juarez in the first round of the Liga MX Clausura on Monday, January 11. The game between Pachuca and Juarez at the Estadio Hidalgo is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Pachuca vs Juarez team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Pachuca vs Juarez match preview

Pachuca's late-season form in the Liga MX Apertura saw them finish in ninth place with 25 points from their 17 games. This meant that Paulo Pezzolano's side qualified for the Final series play-offs. However, Pachuca were eliminated in the first stage of the competition against Pumas UNAM. Over two legs of the quarter-final, Pezzolano's men were unable to score a goal and a 0-1 defeat from the first leg ensured that Pachuca's run in the playoffs came to a conclusion at the end of November 2020.

On the other hand, Juarez finished the Liga MX Apertura in 13th place, six points behind Pachuca. However, Gabriel Caballero's side were unable to book their spot in the Final series play-offs. Juarez managed only one win in eight away games last season and will be hoping to improve on their away record in the Clausura.

Pachuca vs Juarez team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury woes or suspensions heading into their opening game of the Liga MX Clausura.

Predicted starting line-up for Pachuca - Franco Torgnascioli, Kevin Álvarez, Víctor Guzman, Miguel Tapias, Érick Aguirre, Josué Gómez, Walter González, Roberto de la Rosa, Santiago Mosquera, Ismael Sosa, Roberto Nurse

Predicted starting line-up for Juarez - Edmundo Vazquez, Luis López, Gustavo Velázquez, Alan Mendoza, Luis Hernandez, Flavio Santos, Marco Fabián, Blas Armoa, Dario Lezcano, Erick Castillo, Brian Rubio

Pachuca vs Juarez prediction

Both teams will be looking to begin their Liga MX Clausura campaign on a positive note. However, based on Juarez's dreadful away form, our prediction for the game is a 2-0 win for Pachuca.

Liga MX live: How to watch Pachuca vs Juarez live?

In the UK, fans can watch the Pachuca vs Juarez live stream on bet365.

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game between Pachuca and Juarez in India. However, live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Pachuca, Juarez Instagram