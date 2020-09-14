Pachuca Vs Monterrey Live Stream, Prediction, H2H, Liga MX Apertura Live

Paulo Pezzolano's Pachuca will face defending champions Monterrey on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura on Monday, September 14. The Liga MX clash between Pachuca vs Monterrey is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Tuesday, 7:30 am IST) at the Estadio Hidalgo. Here's a look at our Pachuca vs Monterrey prediction, Pachuca vs Monterrey H2H record and the Pachuca vs Monterrey live stream details.

Liga MX live: Pachuca vs Monterrey prediction and match preview

Pachuca are currently in seventh place on the Liga MX Apertura table with four wins, three defeats and two draws in their nine games. Paulo Pezzolano's side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul in their last game but are still in line to qualify for the final series play-offs. Pachuca, currently on 14 points, have scored a total of 11 goals and conceded nine so far.

Antonio Mohamed's Monterrey have had a relatively poor start to the campaign after their Liga MX Apertura triumph last season. In nine games so far, Monterrey have won three, lost two and drawn four. Monterrey's previous Liga MX fixture ended in a 1-1 draw against Atlas. So far, Monterrey have scored 14 goals, conceded 11 and sit in eighth place on the Liga MX table. Our Pachuca vs Monterrey prediction is a 1-1 draw, with both teams sharing points.

Liga MX live: Pachuca vs Monterrey H2H record

The Pachuca vs Monterrey H2H record makes for interesting reading ahead of these two teams clashing on Monday. In 51 previous encounters, Monterry have the H2H advantage, winning 23 games, while Pachuca have come out victorious on 14 occasions. There have been 14 games that have ended in draws between these two teams.

Liga MX schedule: Pachuca vs Monterrey live stream details

Fans in the US can watch Pachuca vs Monterrey live broadcast on various platforms including the TUDN App, TUDN USA and TUDN's website. In Mexico, the Pachuca vs Monterrey live telecast will be available on FOX Play Norte, Claro Sports, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte. The Pachuca vs Monterrey live telecast will not be available in India, nor will the Pachuca vs Monterrey live stream but fans can check out live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both clubs.

Image Credits - Rayados Twitter / TuzosOficial Instagram